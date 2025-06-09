WCWS Final Sets ESPN Record With Most-Watched College Softball Game Ever
One historic Women’s College World Series just notched another incredible accolade. The final game between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders was the most-watched college softball game ever to air on ESPN, according to ESPN PR.
The data revealed that 2.4 million viewers tuned in, with the audience peaking at 2.7 million. Game one and two of the series already broke records, beating 2024’s viewership.
The fans at home this year were surely not disappointed either.
For the first time in program history, the Texas Longhorns were crowned National Champions. A five-run first inning, a grand slam from Mia Scott, and a lights-out performance by Teagan Kavan in the circle propelled the Longhorns to the 10-4 win over the Red Raiders.
The Long Star State battle was pushed to three games after Texas Tech forced the if-necessary during game two. With so much at stake between Kavan and Texas Tech’s one million dollar arm, NiJaree Canady, and a first-time national champion to be crowned, it’s no wonder so many had to watch the finale play out.
