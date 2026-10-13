WATCH: Wisconsin Softball Player Gets Surprise News From Her Coaches

Infielder Claire Calmes had the shock of a lifetime when head coach Yvette Healy surprised her with an academic and athletic scholarship during a team meeting.

In the heartwarming video posted to social media, Calmes is seen deep in note-taking while listening to Healy preach about recruiting underdogs and allowing unique players to play at the collegiate level. Healy then called Calmes to the front and announced to the whole team that she was officially on scholarship.

“I hope you guys all just know how much you mean to me,” Calmes tearfully told the room. "As for the coaching staff, you guys buy into not only me, but every single one of us in so many ways. We see how much time you put in, and wow, I love all of you guys. You guys are the reason Madison’s home, and why this team will forever be. You guys will all be my best friends and my sisters. I get this opportunity to be with you guys, and thank you, guys, too.”

Celebration is in order 🥳👏



Congratulations @claire_calmes on earning scholarship! pic.twitter.com/S30nRjMF71 — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) October 7, 2026

Calmes made her freshman debut in 2026 with the Badgers, appearing in 21 games, most notably scoring the game-winning run against Baylor in the NCAA Regionals in Austin. Wisconsin went on to exit after three games, but finished the season with its 10th NCAA Tournament appearance and an overall record of 33-21.

The Wisconsin native was a three-time letter winner at Wausau West High School, making All-Conference honors and Golden Glove Awards three times. As a three-sport athlete in softball, hockey, and volleyball, Calmes managed all academic responsibilities and posted a 4.0 while a member of the National Honor Society.

"I chose Wisconsin because UW gives me the opportunity to pursue an education degree from one of the best schools in the nation while allowing me to play softball at the highest level,” Calmes said in 2025. “My dream has always been to be a Badger, and after meeting the coaching staff and being on campus I knew it was home."

Now headed into her sophomore year with NCAA Tournament experience and a scholarship under her belt, more playing time may be in the future for Calmes. She was originally recruited for either third base or shortstop.

“Claire is a driven, highly motivated go-getter, leading her hockey team to two state championships as a goalie, and chasing Valedictorian honors in the classroom,” Healy said of Calmes on signing day in 2025. “As a leader in the Plover Softball summer organization, we know that Claire will continue to grow with WIAA Hall of Fame coach Tom Drohner, getting her ready for the Badgers."

Calmes spent the 2026 summer playing for the Northwoods League in Wisconsin, a developmental opportunity where softball and baseball players can train, see live action, and maintain their fitness before returning to their collegiate teams in the fall. She played second base for the Wausau Ignite and hit .325 with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs in the regular season.

The Badgers have completed fall play and are now looking ahead to the spring. Though no official schedule is out yet, they are booked to travel to Clearwater, Fla., for the 2027 NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in February.