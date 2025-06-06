WCWS Finals: Shaq's Surprise Visit Energizes Texas Softball Before Game 3
When Shaquille O’Neal shows up, people pay attention. And that’s exactly what happened when the NBA legend stopped by to hang out with the Texas softball team during the Women’s College World Series
. It wasn’t just a photo op—it was a moment. A moment where one of the greatest champions of all time spoke directly to a group of women chasing a title of their own.
Shaq didn’t come empty-handed. He brought wisdom. He talked about what it takes to win, how to stay locked in, and why belief in yourself is non-negotiable. Coming from a guy with four NBA championships, three Finals MVPs, and a legacy that spans far beyond the hardwood, it hit different.
What really stands out about Shaq is his continued investment in young athletes and women’s sports. He’s publicly supported rising stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, and he’s using his role at Reebok to bring more visibility and resources to female athletes. He’s not just talking—he’s doing.
Off the court, Shaq is a business beast. From Big Chicken to real estate to tech investments, he’s proven that greatness doesn’t stop after the final buzzer. That kind of mindset is exactly what athletes need to see—especially women still fighting for recognition and investment in their sport.
For the Texas squad, his visit was more than motivational. It was a reminder that champions see champions. Sometimes all it takes is someone like Shaq to remind you—you’re built for this.