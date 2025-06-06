Softball On SI

WCWS Finals: Shaq's Surprise Visit Energizes Texas Softball Before Game 3

Katie Burkhart-Gooch

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

When Shaquille O’Neal shows up, people pay attention. And that’s exactly what happened when the NBA legend stopped by to hang out with the Texas softball team during the Women’s College World Series

. It wasn’t just a photo op—it was a moment. A moment where one of the greatest champions of all time spoke directly to a group of women chasing a title of their own.

Shaq standing in the back wearing black throwing up the Texas horns with the Texas softball team.
Shaw with the Texas Softball Team / Katie Gooch

Shaq didn’t come empty-handed. He brought wisdom. He talked about what it takes to win, how to stay locked in, and why belief in yourself is non-negotiable. Coming from a guy with four NBA championships, three Finals MVPs, and a legacy that spans far beyond the hardwood, it hit different.

What really stands out about Shaq is his continued investment in young athletes and women’s sports. He’s publicly supported rising stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, and he’s using his role at Reebok to bring more visibility and resources to female athletes. He’s not just talking—he’s doing.

Off the court, Shaq is a business beast. From Big Chicken to real estate to tech investments, he’s proven that greatness doesn’t stop after the final buzzer. That kind of mindset is exactly what athletes need to see—especially women still fighting for recognition and investment in their sport.

For the Texas squad, his visit was more than motivational. It was a reminder that champions see champions. Sometimes all it takes is someone like Shaq to remind you—you’re built for this.

MORE NEWS: Patrick Mahomes Shows Up in OKC to Cheer on Texas Tech Softball

MORE NEWS: Texas Softball's Teagan Kavan, Like Caitlin Clark, Puts Dowling Catholic Roots Under National Spotlight

MORE NEWS: From the Dugout to the Runway? WCWS Commentators Spark Sparkle Debate

Published |Modified
Katie Burkhart-Gooch
KATIE BURKHART-GOOCH

Katie Burkhart is a former professional softball pitcher and Arizona State University alumna, where she was a three-time All-American and led the Sun Devils to a national championship. She played professionally in the U.S., Japan, and Italy, and has coached at the Division I level. She now provides private pitching instruction and mindset training for athletes of all levels. Katie is also the author of Mental Muscle and Beyond the Game, books focused on athletic performance and life after sports.

Home/College