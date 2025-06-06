WCWS Finals: Texas Tech Softball Dedicates Game 2 Win to Lubbock Amid Tornado Outbreak
While Texas Tech softball was fighting for its season, the community of Lubbock was fighting an even bigger battle.
A devastating tornado outbreak ripped through the town and surrounding areas on Thursday night.
After pulling out a gritty 4-3 win over Texas to force a decisive game three in the WCWS finals, head coach Gerry Glasco dedicated the victory to their hometown.
"I want to be sure people back in Lubbock know we're thinking about them, we're praying for them, and keep them in our thoughts here," Glasco said.
As for the game, NiJaree Canady was in the circle once again, and despite giving up three runs in the final two innings, her six strikeouts were enough to give the Red Raiders the win.
After four and a half scoreless innings, Texas Tech got on the board first. The rally started with a single from Raegan Jennings and a double from Mihyia Davis. A walk to Lauren Allred loaded the bases with two outs.
It went downhill from there for Texas freshman pitcher Cambria Salmon. She hit Alana Johnson to bring in the first run of the game and then threw a wild pitch during the next at bat to make the score 2-0.
After losing the lead in Game 1 on Wednesday, Texas Tech and Canady hoped to flip the script and extend their season another night.
With the season on the line, one would expect the big bats at the top of the order to come in clutch, but it was the bottom of the lineup pulling through late.
In the bottom of the sixth, Texas Tech was looking for some insurance with runners on the corners and one out. A sacrifice fly from Bailey Lindemuth brought in Makayla Garcia to extend the Red Raider lead to 3-1.
The Red Raider bats exploded, and the inning continued with Davis ripping an RBI single to score Victoria Valdez to make it 4-1. The fourth run of the game was the first one scored on a hit for Texas Tech.
Texas rallied in the top of the seventh with two runs but Canady kept her composure and pull through with her sixth strikeout of the night to end the game and send the series to a winner-take-all game three.
A game isn't won by one player. It takes everyone to get the job done. Catcher Victoria Valdez spoke after the game about how the entire team has stuck together.
"It's a team effort. We all want to be there for NiJa. We want to be there for each other. On an off day, you see more than one person going in, and it's not just one person getting us through everything," Valdez said.
Everything is on the line tomorrow night. Texas Tech will go for its first WCWS title in school history. For some that may seem like a lot of pressure, but Canady is ready for the moment.
"Tomorrow's the last game no matter what, ready to leave it on the field," Canady said.