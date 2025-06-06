Patrick Mahomes Shows Up in OKC to Cheer on Texas Tech Softball
Patrick Mahomes has been very vocal about his support for Texas Tech softball, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback showed up at Devon Park in Oklahoma City for Game 2 of the WCWS.
Mahomes, who is a Texas Tech alum, has been cheering on the Red Raiders and posting on social media throughout their NCAA tournament run.
He even gifted the team customized letterman jackets and shoes ahead of their game one matchup with Texas on Wednesday.
After cheering them on from afar, Mahomes is now in the stands to root on Texas Tech as they try and come from behind and take home their first WCWS title in school history.
