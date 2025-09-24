What We Learned From the 2026 Mary Nutter Softball Schedule Release
The Mary Nutter Collegiate Class returns to Cathedral City, Calif., in February and on the heels of the schedule's release, it is time to break down what the schedule tell us.
On the surface, fans are excited to see some of their favorite teams like Oklahoma, UCLA and Texas Tech. While others are anxious to get a glimpse of their favorite players like Jordy Bahl, NiJaree Canady, and Ella Parker.
Without further ado, let's dive into a few of the top storylines the schedule gives us.
Who Wants to Play Texas Tech
Scheduling Texas Tech wasn't an easy task for the tournament committee, as several of the top teams are refusing to play the Red Raiders this season.
The schedule release only proves the reported boycott of the defending Big 12 Champion and Women's College World Series Runner-Up.
Rather than playing against top-tier teams like UCLA, Nebraska, Oregon, or even Oklahoma, Texas Tech will play Bethune-Cookman, Fresno State, Fullerton, San Diego State, UC Riverside, and Team Japan.
Why is this important?
Because on paper, Texas Tech should be ranked in the top five all year. But, if the Red Raiders can't get a tougher schedule, their RPI and Strength of Schedule could prevent them from being a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Here's a look at the 2025 RPI of the five NCAA opponents the Red Raiders will face the weekend of Feb. 19-22.
- San Diego State: 30
- Fullerton: 58
- Fresno: 64
- UC Riverside 201
- Bethune-Cookman: 212
OU Softball Returns to Mary Nutter in 2026
After skipping the 2025 Mary Nutter to play teams around Southern California, the Oklahoma Sooners return in 2026.
OU is set to play Fullerton, San Diego State, Duke, Long Beach State, Cal, and Washington.
The Sooners were definitely missed last year and will play all six games on Wrigley which is the facility's premier field when it comes to accomadating fans. There are seats between the dugouts and behind home plate with more bleachers down each base line and in the outfield. Fans can also bring blankets and chairs to set up down the line in the outfield.
Tough Road Ahead for Oregon
The Oregon Ducks have, arguably, one of the toughest schedules of the tournament. The defending Big Ten Champions will play Auburn, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Fullerton, and Duke.
Oregon appears to be going for it all when it comes to its preseason tournament schedule.
The Ducks will open the season at the NFCA DI Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla., against Missouri, Clemson, Liberty, Tennessee, and Southeastern Louisiana.
6 Must-See Matchups
- Oregon vs. Auburn, Thursday, February 20, 10 a.m. PT
- Oregon vs. Texas A&M, Thursday, February 19, 12:30 pm. PT
- Nebraska vs. South Carolina, Friday, February, 10 a.m. PT
- Oklahoma vs. Duke, Friday, February 20, 1 p.m. PT
- UCLA vs. South Carolina, Saturday, February 21, 5:30 p.m. PT
- UCLA vs. Texas A&M, Sunday, February 22, 11:30 a.m. PT
2026 Participating Teams
- Auburn
- Bethune-Cookman
- BYU
- Cal Baptist
- Cal
- Fullerton
- CSUN
- Duke
- Fresno State
- Hawaii
- Long Beach State
- Loyola Marymount
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Oregon State
- Rutgers
- San Diego State
- Saint Mary's
- Seattle
- South Carolina
- Texas A&M
- Texas Tech
- UCLA
- UC Riverside
- Utah
- Washington
- Team Japan