Texas Tech Softball: Red Raiders Add All-American Catcher Via Transfer Portal
Texas Tech didn't waste any time improving its roster after losing the national title to Texas in three games.
The Red Raiders added home run-hitting All-American catcher Jasmyn "Jazzy" Burns from Ohio State via the transfer portal, according to a post on social media on Saturday evening.
Burns added the caption, "guns up for my next chapter!! can’t wait to start this journey. AGTG!!"
Burns earned All-Big Ten Freshman honors in 2024 but thrived under Ohio State head coach Kirin Kumar and improved her game tremendously. As a sophomore, she hit 25 home runs, setting the single-season Ohio State and Big Ten record, along with a .455 batting average, 1.546 OPS, and 72 RBIs.
The backstop is a major upgrade offensively behind the plate for the Red Raiders. Victoria Valdez while steady defensive, struggled at the plate. She hit .230 with two home runs and 28 RBIs.
Burns officially leaves Ohio State as just the second first-team All-American in program history and third sophomore to earn the honor. Her 25 home runs set a program and Big Ten single-season record.
For a team that just finished the season as the national runner-up in its first trip to the Women's College World Series, Burns is a huge addition and should help provide run support for NiJaree Canady.