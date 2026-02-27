Florida Softball Star Carted Off Field After Injury

The No.4 Florida Gators kept their undefeated streak and made history on the first day of the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif. They lost one of their captains in a messy play at first base.

In game two of the night against Cal, junior Ava Brown stretched out to make a play at first base and went down in pain, leading her to be carted off the field.

As of Friday morning, a spokesperson from Florida told Softball On SI that there is no update on Brown's status.

Despite losing one of their leaders, the Gators went on to take down the Golden Bears 8-0. In the 28-0 win over East Texas A&M earlier in the evening, the team set several program records for runs in a single inning (17), runs scored in a game (28), hits (26), and RBIs (28).

The offense plated 36 runs with 35 hits, 18 walks, and five home runs on the day, while the pitching staff combined for back-to-back shutouts.

Another team captain, Jocelyn Erickson, stepped up massively for the team, recording her third multi-home run game of the season and fifth of her career against Cal. On the day, she went 5-for-5 at the plate with nine RBIs, six runs, and three walks.

While Keagan Rothrock holds it down in the circle so far this season, Brown has been able to step into the infield and designated hitter positions frequently for the Gators. Through 20 games, she’s collected 18 RBIs, 13 runs, and five homers.

Brown has thrown 28.1 innings in the circle in 2026 after filling Rothrock’s shoes last season, who battled injury. She made a team-high 33 appearances in the circle, with 11 starts. Her 99 innings were the second-most on the team, holding a 2.90 ERA with 56 strikeouts.

Brown also currently leads the NCAA in walks (24) at the plate and ranks second in the NCAA in saves (3) in the circle. It’s safe to say the 21-0 Gators need Brown in their lineup.

Florida is set to play Oregon State on Saturday, which has the potential to be a great matchup for Brown and Rothrock, if she’s available. In 2024, Brown gained her first career win against the Beavers when she and Rothrock combined for a one-hitter in the 3-1 victory.

This weekend's slate of games was set to be Florida's biggest test of the season thus far, as they have yet to see major competition. On Day 2 of the Judi Garman Classic, Florida will face No. 8 UCLA and LMU at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET.

