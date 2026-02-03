Florida’s ace Keagan Rothrock has been a go-to starting pitcher since her breakout freshman season, but after suffering several injuries in 2025, she may never be the same player that entered Gainesville from Whiteland, Ind.

Gators head coach Tim Walton gave an important update on Rothrock’s health ahead of the 2026 season, which begins on Friday against Illinois State.

“I don’t know that there will ever be a clean bill of health for Keagan [Rothrock],” Tim Walton said during last week’s media availability. “She’s never not on my injury report, she does not run with the team.”

After missing five weeks of the season due to compartment syndrome, an ailment where the muscles grow faster than the fascia tissue surrounding them, Rothrock never returned to her SEC Freshman of the Year self.

Rothrock once led the nation in games started, innings pitched, complete games, appearances, and wins, but ultimately saw her ERA jump from 2.59 to 3.24.

The last fans saw of her in 2025 was after she gave up three home runs to Texas on the opening day of the Women’s College World Series. She didn’t see the mound during the win-or-go-home game versus Tennessee on Friday due to a nagging blister on her pitching hand.

Without their rockstar in the circle, the Gators quickly ended their season during the brutal 11-3 run-rule loss against Tennessee. It’s tough to say what Florida’s postseason outcome may have looked like if Rotchrock were 100 percent healthy.

Despite the rocky sophomore year, Rothrock had a phenomenal outing this past fall. Playing teams like the Florida Vibe, UCF, Florida State, and Jacksonville. She threw 20 innings, held a 0.90 ERA, and struck out 31 while opposing hitters hit .132.

“Keagan has looked really good in their scrimmage innings in our scrimmages and practice sessions,” Walton told Brady Vernon at Softball America. “Our pitching is the key to our success. We can hit the ball, defend well, run the bases well, but if we don’t pitch, it’s going to be a tough season.”

The Gators were favored by many at the beginning of last season to win a national title. Softball America ranked them No.1 in its preseason poll, but they sit at No.10 entering 2026. Additionally, Softball America released its Top 25 pitchers in college softball, and Rotchrock sits at No. 18.

Walton and his staff grabbed Allison Sparkman from Florida Gulf Coast out of the transfer portal this offseason, who can hopefully step in when Rothrock needs a break. Sparkman holds a career record of 30-18 with 15 complete games, six shutouts, three saves, and 153 strikeouts.

