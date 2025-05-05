FSU Softball Loses Sophomore Outfielder to Season-Ending Injury
The Florida State Seminoles revealed devastating news Monday morning.
Sophomore outfielder Kennedy Harp will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to an injury suffered on April 27 at Louisville.
The news was posted on the team's official X (formerly Twitter) account and didn't specificy what the injury was.
"I'm definitely disappointed by the situation," Harp said. "but I'm staying positive and focused on what I can control. While I may not be able to contribute on the field right now, I'm fully committed to supporting my team in every way possible from the sidelines.
"I'm incredibly thankful for the love, encouragement and well wishes I've received. It truly means a lot. The journey isn't over. I'm already putting in the work to come back stronger, and I'm determined to be the best version of myself by the start of next season."
With the news, Harp finishes the season with a .412 batting average in 49 games. She collected 63 hits including seven doubles, 10 triples and nine home runs while driving in 49 RBIs and scoring 56 runs.
All were new career-highs after earing a starting spot this season.
"My heart goes out to Kennedy and the season-ending injury that occurred in Louisville," head coach Lonni Alameda said. "Every athlete and coach knows injury is part of the game, but it is so tough to see it happen. Kennedy is a wonderful teammate, and we will miss her on the field. We know she will be impacting this team daily as she takes care of her injury to return stronger next season. Thank you all for reaching out and for caring about her. Kennedy is going to take this head-on with a positive attitude and will be back before we know it."
FSU is the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament and plays Thursday at 11 a.m. ET against either Georgia Tech or Cal on the ACC Network.