Michigan Softball Star Infielder Begins Season With Injury

The injury bug has come for the softball season already, and Michigan is unfortunately one of the first teams to be on the receiving end.

Star infielder Indiana Langford has been ruled day-to-day after being hit by a pitch in the hand during the season opener series at the USF Invitational in Tampa, Fla., on Friday.

Head coach Bonnie Tholl confirmed in a press conference on Tuesday that it may be a few weeks until the senior sees the field again.

Michigan star infielder Indiana Langford is day-to-day after being hit by a pitch in the hand on Friday in Tampa, Bonnie Tholl said in her press conference on Tuesday. The Wolverines are "hopeful that she's going to be back in the next couple weeks", per Tholl. pic.twitter.com/eviQkVyiJA — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) February 11, 2026

Langford is a huge loss for the Wolverines’ lineup, as she’s been a staple leadoff hitter and a force at second base. Her incredible speed and ability to reach base in nearly half of her plate appearances in 2025 were vital in Michigan’s ability to come out as Big Ten Tournament champions.

Prior to the injury, Langford did see five at-bats in the Wolverines’ wins against Bethune-Cookman and South Florida. She collected two hits and two walks for a batting average of .400. With Lanford on first, junior outfielder Jessica Conway was able to RBI and score Michigan’s first run of the season.

Last season, Langford appeared in 59 games, starting 53 at second base and five as a designated hitter. She led the team with a .406 batting average, which improved from her previous career-best average by 77 points. The slugger tallied 20 multi-hit games and successfully reached base in 20 consecutive games.

The ultimate table setter, Indiana Langford is batting a team- and career-best .422 from the leadoff spot this season. It has a lot to do with focusing on her mental approach and emphasizing fun. pic.twitter.com/TGuLgz5V12 — Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 24, 2025

Langford went on to be named to the 2025 Big Ten All-Tournament Team after hitting .500 with three runs scored over five games. In the championship game against UCLA, she scored the team’s first run and the game-winning run in the sixth inning.

Her success as a junior named her to the NFCA All-Great Lakes Region first team and All-Big Ten first team as a second baseman. Lanford previously earned All-Big Ten second team honors as an outfielder in 2023.

Now, without Langford’s power at the plate, RBI producers Lauren Putz and Ella Stephenson will be relied on. The team’s offensive numbers saw a dramatic improvement compared to last season’s opening weekend, when the team hit just .244 with 32 hits, two home runs, and eight runs scored. They improved their average by 80 points, slugging percentage by 266 points, and on-base percentage by 75 points.

As for second base, freshman Kiley Carr made her debut, starting three games in the middle infield in place of Langford.

Michigan will head to Houston for the HCU Intivitational and face teams like Pittsburgh, Houston Christian, Incarnate Word, Houston, and Lafayette, beginning on Friday.

