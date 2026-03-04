Texas Tech’s Gerry Glasco Gives Injury Update on Star Outfielder

Texas Tech star outfielder Alana Johnson was noticeably missing from Texas Tech’s lineup at the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic in Lubbock, TX., Feb. 26 through March 1.

Head coach Gerry Glasco revealed during media availability on Tuesday that she has been battling an injury and anticipates she won’t be back on the field for most of March.

“It’s much better than what we anticipated,” Glasco said. “It’s going to be day-to-day. The doctors are going to reevaluate her in about a week to 10 days and just see where she’s at, and then we will go from there. It’s not a long-term situation as of now.”

Gerry Glasco providing an injury update on Alana Johnson, who did not play over the weekend in the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic. pic.twitter.com/n9aAyHsEPA — A David Collier (@CollieronTV) March 3, 2026

Johnson’s last game was played on Feb. 22, where she saw one plate appearance, registering a hit and an RBI.

The senior transferred from Washington to Lubbock last season and was pivotal in the team landing runners-up at the Women’s College World Series (WCWS). Johnson finished with a .310 batting average, .557 slugging percentage, 10 doubles, nine home runs, and 46 RBIs. She set a career-high for stolen bases with 14.

As an All-Big 12 First Team member in 2025, she landed on the All-Big 12 Preseason Team in January, along with six other teammates, marking the most preseason selections in program history.

Her final collegiate season has been anticipatory, and hopefully, injury doesn’t hold her back from achieving, as fans have seen before. With the Huskies, Johnson hit .336 with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs, and was named to the All-Pac 12 Second Team in 2024.

Through 11 games played in 2026, Johnson currently sits with a .214 batting average, one home run, two RBIs, and a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. Her lone homer came during the opening weekend against McNeese, giving the team ample insurance in the 13-1 victory.

Glasco’s squad, currently ranked No.2 across all major polls, is favored by many to reach the WCWS again, if not win the program’s first national title.

While Johnson mends, the transfer bats of Kaitlyn Terry, Jacklie Lis, Mia Williams, Lagi Quiroga, Taylor Pannell, and Desirae Spearman have been phenomenal. Terry currently ranks No. 6 in the NCAA in batting average at .560. Senior outfielder Mihyia Davis, on the other hand, is No.2 in the NCAA in hits with 39.

The Red Raiders now head into conference play and may be extremely tested. Their one loss this season was a shocking 3-2 upset to Nebraska. They’ll face Houston Friday through Sunday, but battle the No. 18 Arizona Wildcats March 14-15.

Recommended Links