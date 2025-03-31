Alabama Softball Clinches 'Gritty' Series Win Over No. 20 Georgia
The Alabama Crimson Tide claimed its first SEC series win over No. 20 Georgia with an 8-5 win in game three on Sunday afternoon at Rhoads Stadium.
Alabama had to overcome a few obstacles to earn the victory, including head coach Patrick Murphy's ejection in the sixth inning.
"Big win," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said after the game. "Huge win. Bend but don't break. Gritty, not pretty."
Emily Winstead earned the run despite a rocky outing. She allowed one earned run on two hits while recording just two outs. Alea Johnson got the start, allowing three earned runs on five hits across 2.1 innings.
Jocelyn Briski was brilliant in relief. She struck out five Bulldogs and allowed one earned on four hits and one walk in 4.0 innings of work.
A five-run third inning swung momentum in Alabama's direction with an RBI single and three doubles giving the Tide a 6-4 lead.
"That was huge. I think we went eight batters," Murphy said. "I think had five hits and one of the best innings of the year, for sure, because we passed the baton down very well. I think we had four or five straight hits, but we needed to. It was a great response by the offense."
Riley Valentine added insurance in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run double to extend the lead to 8-4.
Murphy's ejection came an inning later when Brook Ellestad was called for batter's interference after laying down a bunt. The umpires reviewed the play, but the call was upheld, bringing Murphy out of the dugout for a conversation.
"I asked to protest that situation, and that's when they kicked me out," Murphy said. "I didn't swear, nothing, very calm, just like I'm talking to you. So I'm not sure why that happened."
Kayla Braud moved from the first base coaching box to third and pitching Lance McMahon took over first base coaching duties.
Fortunately, the Crimson Tide limited the Bulldogs to just one more run in the top of the seventh.
Alabama improved to 54-24 all-time against Georgia and 27-8 at home. The Tide has never lost a home series to the Bulldogs.
Up next for the Crimson Tide is a doubleheader Tuesday against Alabama State and Samford. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT.