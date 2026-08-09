Amish Softball Takes Center Stage After Tournament Moment Goes Viral

The game of softball seems to have found its way into every corner of society — even within the Amish community.

At the conclusion of the 16U Women's Finals at the Paul Laney Sr Memorial Softball Tournament in Winesburg, Ohio, the Fusion/Dutchmaid Woodworking team hoisted its trophies over Fairview, both teams dressed in skirts and bonnets.

In a viral video reposted on Instagram, a member of Fairview perfectly placed a ball in left field for an RBI double. The crowd, also in their Amish attire, cheered from the stands, unaware that this moment would reach thousands of people via the internet, a modern technology not used by Amish people.

Despite the pun delivered in the text on the video, commenters expressed their surprise that softball has reached different communities all over the world.

"A league of their own," one individual commented, referencing the iconic movie, "A League of Their Own," in which a women's professional baseball league was created when Major League Baseball faced closure as men went off to fight in World War II.

Others opted to make joked about Amish people's choice to reject all forms of modern technology.

"That girl is getting 3 wagons to play softball at Penn State," another wrote.

Even with the jokes and puns, the inclusion and participation of these two teams is a testament to how softball creates community and can be enjoyed and played by all.

The tournament honors Paul Laney, a professional baseball announcer and statistician for the Tullahoma Little League. After passing away from cancer in 2015, the family exhausted their finances to pay for medical bills and couldn't cover funeral expenses. As a result, a softball tournament was organized to raise funds and now serves as an annual event to honor Laney's legacy.

"Paul’s personal motto was 'if there’s baseball in the air, Paul will be there,'" a description of the tournament wrote.

The Paul Laney Sr Memorial Softball Tournament welcomed over 75 teams across 14 brackets, but it was not exclusive to the Amish. There were still several teams that played in conventional softball gear.

The Kauffman Trophy team was declared the 2026 Women's Champions, and while nine players donned shorts and V-neck team shirts, two women stood in the middle, wearing black dresses and white bonnets. A team where Amish and non-Amish don't just coexist; they mix.

The now-viral post has garnered over 160,000 likes on Instagram and more across other social media platforms.