Arizona State Softball Commit Delivers a Record-Breaking Night for Millard West
Every once in a while, a player puts together a performance so dominant you have to read the box score twice.
That’s exactly what Millard West (Neb.) pitcher Addison Burdorf, a 2026 Arizona State commit, just did.
In a single night, she didn’t just make history – she owned it. Burdorf broke the school’s career strikeout record, threw a no-hitter, and crushed a home run with five RBIs to lead the Wildcats past Fossil Ridge (Co.).
In four appearances during the NFCA Kaiti Williams Memorial Leadoff Classic on Friday and Saturday, the right-hander struck out 18 and held opponents to a .053 batting average. She was also named to the Softball On SI All-Tournament Team.
The Night the Record Was Broken
The game itself was all Burdorf from start to finish. She struck out 12 Fossil Ridge hitters en route to a no-hitter, giving Millard West a 10-0 win. Her bat made noise too – a two-run shot in the bottom of the third gave the Wildcats a commanding lead.
By the time the fourth inning rolled around, Burdorf was in complete control.
After walking the leadoff hitter, she struck out the next three batters to close the game early under the run rule.
When the final out was called, it wasn’t just another win – it was the night Burdorf became Millard West’s new strikeout queen.
The History Behind the Record
To understand the weight of Burdorf's achievement, one needs to look back at who set the standard before her.
The previous record of 556 career strikeouts belonged to Logan Black, who pitched for Millard West from 2016 to 2019 before moving on to play college softball at Creighton and later Penn State.
Black’s name had long been the benchmark for excellence in the program.
Breaking a career strikeout record isn’t something that happens overnight. It’s built through years of dedication – those early morning workouts, endless bullpen sessions, and the grind of facing top competition week after week.
For Burdorf, it all came together on this stage. And she didn’t just break the record; she added to it with authority, tacking on 12 more strikeouts across two additional games that same week.
What’s Next for Addison Burdorf?
As a senior already committed to Arizona State, Burdorf’s future is bright. Nights like this don’t just build a legacy at Millard West – they give fans a glimpse of the kind of impact she could have at the college level. She’s already proven she can dominate in the circle, step up at the plate, and lead her team in the biggest moments.
For Millard West, it’s a milestone worth celebrating. For Addison, it’s just the latest chapter in a career that still has plenty of innings left to write.
One thing’s for sure: if this record-setting night is any indication, the best is still to come.