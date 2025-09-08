Arizona State Softball Commit Delivers a Record-Breaking Night for Millard West

🚨 HISTORY MADE! 🚨



Millard West senior and @ASUSoftball commit @AddisonBurdorf is on another level!

✅ Threw a no-hitter on Thursday

✅ Broke the career strikeout record

✅ Added 13 more Ks across 2 games Friday@Aces_SoftballKC | @mwestsoftball https://t.co/0mhsnirNng