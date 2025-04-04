Softball On SI

Behind Jana Want’s Big Day, MTSU Softball Stuns No. 20 Liberty in Conference Play

Jana Want powered MTSU softball to a statement win over No. 20 Liberty with a career-best performance at the plate and in the field.

Maren Angus-Coombs

MTSU softball's Jana Want heads home after hitting a home run during the Blue Raiders' upset in over Liberty on April 4, 2025.
MTSU softball's Jana Want heads home after hitting a home run during the Blue Raiders' upset in over Liberty on April 4, 2025. / MTSU Athletics

Behind a career day from freshman Jana Want, the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders shocked the No. 20 Liberty Flames on Friday afternoon by a score of 8-2 in Lynchburg, Va.

The MTSU victory snapped Liberty's 11-game conference winning streak and 12-game home winning streak.

For the Blue Raiders, Want had a huge day at the plate and on defense, setting new career highs in home runs, runs batted in, and assists.

The Blue Raiders carried their momentum from sweeping Kennesaw State and extended their winning streak to five games, thanks in part to Want's 2-for-4 performance with two home runs and six RBIs.

Ansley Blevins drove the other two runs with a two-run home run.

MTSU starter Leila Ammon improved to 6-8 and kept the Flames off-balance, scattering six hits across six innings and allowing two runs (one earned) to score. Mary Martinez finished the game with a scoreless inning of work.

Liberty right fielder Rachel Roupe led the Flames with two doubles and an RBI. With the two extra-base hits, Roupe is third all-time at Liberty with 108 career extra-base hits, passing Autumn Bishop (107). She has also reached base safely in each of Liberty's last 11 games.

The Blue Raiders jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning when Want blasted a three-run home run. Blevins extended the lead to 5-0 later that inning, and Want made it 8-0 in the sixth when she hit another three-run homer.

Liberty scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and loaded the bases in the seventh. With two outs, Alexia Carrasquillo sent a flare into shallow right center field, which initially looked like it would drop, but MTSU center fielder Lexi Medlock made an incredible diving catch to end the threat and the game.

The upset marked the second nationally-ranked win of the season for MTSU. The Blue Raiders previously beat No. 17 Mississippi State 3-2 on March 12.

The two teams will meet again for a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

