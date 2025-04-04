Softball America Names Jordy Bahl in 2025 Player of the Year Race
Jordy Bahl entered 2025 feeling refreshed. After missing the entire 2024 season with a knee injury, the two-way star is making her case to be named the National Player of the Year.
Through the first eight weeks of the season, the Nebraska Cornhuskers star has been named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week three times and is the team's best offensive player. Those are just a couple of reasons Softball America ranks Bahl No. 2, tailing only Arkansas' Bri Ellis for the title National Player of the Year.
Softball America updates their rankings for the award weekly.
Bahl has started 32 of Nebraska's 34 games. She is 14-3 in 21 appearances (16 starts) and has a 1.43 earned run average. Heading to the weekend's series at Iowa, she has struck out 143 batters while only walking 33.
At the plate, she is batting a team-high .438 with 46 hits, 11 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 34 runs batted in, and 42 runs scored. She is slugging .895 and has an on-base percentage of .504.
Bahl's second consecutive Big Ten POTW honor was well-deserved. She didn't allow a single earned run and limited offenses to three combined hits across 14.0 innings against Purdue and Omaha.
Bahl struck out 26 batters in her three appearances and started the week striking out a season-high of 13 at Omaha. She followed it up with a win and a save against the Boilermakers in conference play.
The Papillion, Neb., native has not allowed an earned run in 22.1 innings pitched, and when she wasn't in the circle, she was at first base.
Other players mentioned in the rankings are UCLA's Jordan Woolery, Florida's Taylor Shumaker, Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady, Tennessee's Karlyn Pickens, and Arizona's Devyn Netz
To see the full set of rankings, head over to Softball America.