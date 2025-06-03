Big Money, Big Dreams: What NCAA Softball Budgets Reveal
According to a paid resource through the NFCA, some of the largest budgets in NCAA softball have been shared, unsurprisingly highlighting programs that provide luxury-level experiences.
A post by Joanna Lane, M.Ed., citing Matt Brown, owner of ExtraPointsMB.com, mentions that for the price of a fancy coffee, just $9/month, you can access this data and more.
Of course, I wanted to dig deeper into the matter to make sure we are reporting accurate data. With a little elbow grease and my keyboard warrior skills, I found out that it is required of all universities to provide their Athletics Information, however, that does not mean they do so in full disclosure.
There is an EADA database (Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act Data Analysis Cutting Tool) is the official U.S. government site that allows you to:
1. Search and compare athletic program data
2. View financial reports by school and sport
3. Analyze gender equity across men’s and women’s athletics
Official EADA Database
What You Can Find:
• Total expenses and revenues for each sport (e.g., softball, football)
• Number of participants by sport and gender
• Coaching staff and salaries
• Recruiting and game-day (operating) expenses
• School-specific details (by year)
You can also search here at https://knightnewhousedata.org to get a broader scope of where the funding is coming from and a breakdown of each Athletic program. If the inner statistician is still not satiated,under the Freedom of Information Act search "[School Name] softball budget FOIA"
to find out more information. Each school also reports their Annual Operating Budget.
So yes—these numbers are real. And while they don’t include NIL deals, they do reflect what schools are spending directly on their softball programs. Of course, a big budget doesn’t always guarantee a better experience, but it usually means better facilities, deeper support staff, and more resources that can shape a player’s four-year journey. If your daughter is being recruited—or just dreaming big—this is the kind of information that helps you ask the right questions. Not just “Can they win?” but “Will they invest in me?”