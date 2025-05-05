Boston College Softball Head Coach Announces Retirement
After six seasons at Boston College, Amy Kvilhaug announced her retirement from college softball on Monday.
"I would like to thank Boston College, the administration, my assistant coaches, and all the student-athletes who made my experience at BC so exceptional. It was an honor and privilege to serve as the leader of the softball program. I am so grateful for my time as an Eagle," Kvilhaug stated in a press release. "As I embark upon my next career endeavor, I plan to continue to serve others through the mission BC instilled in me of men and women for others. I wish for nothing but continued success to the program, department, and all my colleagues who have made my time at BC so special. Go Eagles!"
Kvilhaug was just the fifth coach in Boston College program history. She was hired in 2019 after stints at Radford (2002-06) and St. John's (2006-18). Overall, she finishes a 22-year career with 527 victories at the NCAA Division I level.
The 2024 season will go down as the Eagles' best finish under Kvilhaug. They won 30 games and advanced to the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.
"I would like to thank Amy for her dedication to Boston College and our softball program," said William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Blake James. "We appreciate her efforts over the past six years and wish her all the best in the future."
A national search for the program's next head coach will begin immediately.