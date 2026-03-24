There’s a new NCAA softball record for stolen bases, and it didn’t come from the Division I level.

Caelee Clark from Division III Texas Lutheran University etched her name in the history books when she eclipsed 258 stolen bases on March 19 against Bethel University. The senior broke the tie with Georgia’s Nicole Barber, who set the record in 2004.

Softball history has been made!!!



Congratulations to @ClarkCaelee who has already extended her new collegiate record to 261 stolen bases for @TLUsoftball https://t.co/DmnKZsfFQU — NCAA Stats (@NCAAStats) March 20, 2026

The historic stolen base came in the bottom of the third on a 0-1 count. Clark went 1-for-3 in the game with a walk, two stolen bases, and two runs scored.

The chase is over. Now it’s time to chase her.



258 stolen bases and counting.@ClarkCaelee is the the new stolen base Queen of ALL of college softball 👑 #TooLiveU | #PupsUp pic.twitter.com/bFMqbkIX6u — TLU Softball (@TLUsoftball) March 20, 2026

Since the unforgettable day, she went on to extend the record to 261, stealing 12 bases across six games with 11 runs scored. Throughout the weekend, Clark hit .533 and maintained a .696 on-base percentage, earning Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Hitter of the Week honors for the fourth time in her career.

As a sophomore in 2024, Clark had a breakout season, achieving the NCAA Division III record for stolen bases in a single season. She swiped 84 bags across 34 games, which landed her fourth in the league, regardless of division. It was only a matter of time before she grabbed the top spot.

"Once I get on base - it's a sigh of relief," Clark told ABC13 in 2024. "I did my job." "I tried to not get in my head about it or think about it too much.”

𝐒𝐡𝐞’𝐬 𝐚 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐞. 🥷🏎️💨



Caelee Clark shatters the NCAA Division-III single-season stolen base record and makes it her own with 78 and counting, the seventh most in NCAA history on any level.#TooLiveU | #PupsUp pic.twitter.com/40xKluxldO — TLU Softball (@TLUsoftball) April 28, 2024

Through 81 at-bats this season, she holds a batting average of .432 with 36 runs, and still has plenty of time to extend that stolen base record even further, and continue rocking TLU program records. She set the program single-game record and tied the conference record for triples (2) in February.

The infielder is just as much of a force on defense. Primarily playing second base, Clark posted a career-best .981 fielding percentage in 2025. She recorded 111 putouts, 94 assists, turned 18 double plays, and had only four errors. She’s currently sitting at a .974 fielding percentage with 72 putouts on the 2026 season.

Ranked No. 5 by the NFCA, the Bulldogs are hot with a 21-3 overall record and a 13-1 conference record. The team finished the TLU Invitational on Sunday with a 5-1 record and picked up its fourth Top 25 victory of the season in the process. In total, the Bulldogs are 4-3 against Top 25 teams so far this season.

The team will now resume SCAC play for a three-game series against Schreiner at Ed Kruse Stadium, beginning March 27.

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