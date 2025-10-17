UGA Softball Icon Coming Out of Retirement for Special One-Day Pro Exhibition
A former Georgia record-holder is headed back to the diamond, but this time she’ll face her alma mater.
The Florida Vibe professional softball team of Fastpitch United announced on Thursday that Nicole Barber will make her return as a special guest player during the team’s fall training series against the Bulldogs in Athens, Ga, on November 8.
As one of the first All-Americans in Georgia history and one of the best to put on the jersey, Barber not only ranks among Georgia's all-time greats in softball, but she also remains a prominent name in the NCAA and SEC record books.
The outfielder reached the All-American feat three times in her career, starting in 2002, when she posted a .420 batting average, which led the team to a 59-17 record and their first NCAA Regional. She went on to lead them to their first SEC Championship in 2003 with a 23-6 league record.
Barber grabbed All-SEC honors for four straight years, playing in a total of 278 games. The Bulldogs posted a 204-74 record and 70 SEC wins with the star on the roster.
As a threat in the outfield, she only made three errors on the field in four seasons. She went an incredible 219 games in a row without recording an error, which is still the NCAA record.
On offense, Barber also holds the record for career stolen bases (257), and ranks fourth in the NCAA and first at Georgia and in the SEC with hits at 379. She remains the only player in Georgia history to collect 100 hits in a single season, a mark she reached twice in 2002 and 2004.
In the SEC alone, she ranks in the league’s career top 10 in triples, runs scored, and fielding percentage.
In 2017, Georgia Athletics recognized her as the first-ever softball player to be inducted into their Circle of Honor, a recognition program designed to recognize and pay tribute to student-athletes and coaches who, by their performance and conduct, have brought honor to the university and themselves.
“Her outstanding play helped turn Georgia from an ascendant program to the national fixture it is today,” UGA’s Sports Communications office stated in 2018.
Professionally, Barber played for Team Italy, as well as two years for the Washington D.C. Glory of the National Pro Fastpitch, where she batted .414.
Barber’s Resume
- Three-time All-American
- Easton All-American First-Team
- Four-time All-SEC honoree
- NCAA 100-200-300 club member
- Holds NCAA record for stolen bases, errorless games, and consecutive stolen bases
- Landed on USA Softball’s Top 25 Player Watch List twice
The Florida Vibe is playing in a series of fall games against college programs, and plans to continue incorporating special guests and surprises. In its most recent game against the Florida Gators, former collegiate All-American, two-time gold medal-winning Olympian, and international professional, Michele Smith came out of retirement to pitch.