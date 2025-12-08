College Softball’s Most Influential Coaches Set to Take Center Stage at NFCA Convention

The annual National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Convention is returning this month and will be held in Las Vegas, Nev., at Caesars Forum from Wednesday, Dec. 10 to Saturday, Dec. 13.

After a record-setting 2024 convention that saw over 1,800 attendees and a sold-out Exhibit Show, 2025’s event is expected to be even more thrilling. The softball coaching community isn’t going to want to miss out on the action-packed schedule.

Across four days, coaches will have the opportunity to learn from some of the best leaders in the game. The schedule features top classes throughout the convention that are guaranteed to help every coach across every level, from high school to JUCO to NCAA Division I, improve their players.

Here is a glimpse of just a few classes and panels coaches have the opportunity to join. For a full list of events, visit the NFCA itinerary.

Advanced Analysis of Pitching

Coaching Dynamic Team Practices

Advanced Analysis of Hitting

Creating Competitive Cages: How Texas Tech Uses HitTrax to Turn Up the Heat at Practice

Develop Your Pitchers and Change Your Culture with South Carolina head coach Ashley Chastain Woodard

Finding Your Own Voice: The Sooner Coaching Tree, with Michelle Gascoigne (Northwestern), Patty Gasso (Oklahoma), Melyssa Lombardi (Oregon)

The list of speakers throughout the week is even more eye-popping. From head and assistant coaches, athletic directors, strength and conditioning coaches, instructors, and owners, there’s no shortage of expertise to be passed among the crowd.

Standout Speakers

Tony Baldwin, Georgia Head Coach

Patty Gasso, Oklahoma Head Coach

Melyssa Lombardi, Oregon Head Coach

DJ Gasso, Arkansas Assistant Coach

Carol Bruggeman, NFCA CEO

Rhonda Revelle, Nebraska Head Coach

Dot Richardson, Liberty Head Coach

Megan Rhodes Smith, Tennessee Assistant Coach

Registration is still open and includes an exclusive attendee gift, two breakfasts, happy hour, opening reception, a PGF Party, mentoring and unlimited networking, the Hall of Fame banquet, awards brunch, access to all educational speakers, Fireside Chats, post-convention video content, applicable caucus and committee meetings, and entrance into the Exhibit Show.

Members

$545

$900 - Company (non-exhibitor)

Non-Members

$670

$1050 - Company (non-exhibitor)

The NFCA will conclude 2025 on a high note with the large gathering of coaches, before beginning 2026 under new leadership. Announced in October, Oklahoma State University head softball coach Kenny Gajewski has been voted as the new president of the association.

Gajewski is one of five members elected to the Association’s Board of Directors, who will officially begin their three-year terms on Jan. 1, 2026. He’ll take over for Larissa Anderson, the head coach of Missouri.

In his new role as president, Gajewski will be responsible for helping guide the organization's strategic vision, overseeing key initiatives to advance the sport, and serving as a national voice for collegiate softball coaches across all divisions.

NFCA Executive Board

President – Kenny Gajewski, Oklahoma State University

Past President – Larissa Anderson, University of Missouri

Vice President, Awards – Courtney Deifel, University of Arkansas

Vice President, Education – Megan Brown, Longwood University

Vice President, Membership – Renae Hartl, Luther College

Vice President, Publications – Chris Malveaux, Auburn University

