Colorado High School Softball State Tournament Preview, Schedule, How to Watch
It’s time to crown three Colorado high school softball teams as state champions.
Class 3A, 4A, and 5A play will begin with the first and quarterfinal round games on Friday, Oct. 24, with the semifinals and finals taking place on Saturday, Oct. 25.
All regular season long, teams like Broomfield, Windsor, Cherokee Trail, and Holy Family have held top spots in Softball On SI’s rankings.
Three of last year’s champions are back in the playoffs, looking to defend their title. Eaton will look to grab its fourth straight state championship and fifth overall, while Lutheran will fight for an astonishing fifth-straight title. In its second year in 5A, Riverdale Ridge will try to go back-to-back after winning its first-ever state title in 2024.
Who will take it all? Here is everything you need to know about the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) softball playoffs, including brackets, tickets, and how to watch.
Schedule
All games are in Mountain Daylight Time.
Class 5A
First Round: Oct. 24
- Game 1: Broomfield vs. Arapahoe, 10 a.m.
- Game 2: Fossil Ridge vs. Grand Junction, 10 a.m.
- Game 3: First Round: Erie vs. Horizon, 10 a.m.
- Game 4: Eaglecrest vs. Valor Christian, 10 a.m.
- Game 5: Columbine vs. Grandview, 12:15 p.m.
- Game 6: Legend vs. Pueblo West, 12:15 p.m.
- Game 7: Riverdale Ridge vs. Fort Collins, 12:15 p.m.
- Game 8: Cherokee Trail vs. Chaparral, 12:15 p.m.
Quarterfinals: Oct. 24
- Game 9: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 2:30 p.m.
- Game 10: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 2:30 p.m.
- Game 11: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 2:30 p.m.
- Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 2:30 p.m.
Semifinals: Oct. 25
- Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 10 a.m.
- Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 10 a.m.
Championship: Oct. 25
- Game 15: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14, 1:15 p.m.
Class 4A
First Round: Oct. 24
- Game 1: Windsor vs. Roosevelt, 10 a.m.
- Game 2: Severance vs. Cheyenne Mountain, 1o a.m.
- Game 3: Lutheran vs. Berthoud, 10 a.m.
- Game 4: Elizabeth vs. Air Academy, 10 a.m.
- Game 5: Holy Family vs. D’Evelyn, 12:15 p.m.
- Game 6: Frederick vs. Widefield, 12:15 p.m.
- Game 7: Pueblo County vs. Pueblo Central, 12:15 p.m.
- Game 8: Palmer Ridge vs. Ponderosa, 12:15 p.m.
Quarterfinals: Oct.24
- Game 9: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 2:30 p.m.
- Game 10: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 2:30 p.m.
- Game 11: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 2:30 p.m.
- Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 2:30 p.m.
Semifinals: Oct. 25
- Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 10 a.m.
- Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 10 a.m.
Championship: Oct. 25
- Game 15: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14, 1:15 p.m.
Class 3A
First Round: Oct. 24
- Game 1: University vs. Weld Central, 10 a.m.
- Game 2: Lamar vs. The Classical Academy, 10 a.m.
- Game 3: Forge Christian vs. Alamosa, 10 a.m.
- Game 4: Wellington vs. Cedaredge, 10 a.m.
- Game 5: Southeast Colorado vs. La Junta, 12:15 p.m.
- Game 6: Brush vs. Delta, 12:15 p.m.
- Game 7: Strasburg vs. Lyons, 12:15 p.m.
- Game 8: Eaton vs. Sterling, 12:15 p.m.
Quarterfinals: Oct. 24
Game 9: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 2:30 p.m.
Game 10: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 2:30 p.m.
Game 11: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 2:30 p.m.
Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 2:30 p.m.
Semifinals: Oct. 25
Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 10 a.m.
Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 10 a.m.
Championship: Oct. 25
Game 15: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14, 1 p.m.
Where to Watch
While games won’t be held on national television, there is a live streaming option through the NFHS Network for fans to purchase. Viewers can watch all games and highlights after.
- Annual Pass: $6.67 a month
- Monthly Pass: $13.99 a month
Purchase Tickets
All games will be held at the Aurora Sports Park. Digital tickets can be purchased daily on the GoFan website.