Colorado High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 30, 2025
In this week’s Colorado high school softball rankings, a few teams hold on strong to their position, but many have fluctuated up and down. Plus, one new team makes its way into the standings.
1. Broomfield (14-2)
Previous Rank: 1
The Eagles stay hot in the No.1 spot after defeating Frederick 11-1. They have now won eight games by six or more runs this season.
Ace Ireland Heer went six innings, surrendering only one earned run on two hits, collecting seven strikeouts. In her last three appearances, she hasn’t given up more than two hits.
At the plate, Kiley Wheaton ripped a homer, two runs, and a stolen base. Serenity Molloy went a perfect 2-for-2 with two runs, a stolen base, and a double.
2. Windsor (17-1)
Previous Rank: 2
A massive 23-4 win over Poudre marked the tenth game the Wizards have won by five runs or more this season.
Addison White tossed five innings in the circle, giving up just two earned runs off nine hits. She was phenomenal at the plate as well, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs, a stolen base, and a run.
Kylie Smith went 4-for-5 with seven RBIs, two runs, and a stolen base, while Breckyn Billadeau went 3-for-5 with four runs, two stolen bases, and two RBIs.
3. Cherokee Trail (12-3)
Previous Rank: 6
The Cougars defeated Smoky Hill in a 15-1 blowout. They have now won seven games by seven runs or more this season.
Leera Davis pitched four strong innings, giving up just one earned run off four hits. At the plate, she racked in an RBI and three runs.
Tayah Burton and Abby Anderson were excellent at the plate as well. Burton went 2-for-4 with two runs, a stolen base, and an RBI, while Anderson went 1-for-2 with three runs.
4. Holy Family (15-3)
Previous Rank: 5
A 14-2 victory over Legacy extended the Tigers’ winning streak to five games.
Jaelyn Sandoval and Giuliana Magnetti were the two standouts at the plate. Sandoval went 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs, and three RBIs, while Magnetti went 2-for-4 with a homer, three runs, and three RBIs.
5. Columbine (13-5)
Previous Rank: 3
The Rebels picked up an 8-4 win over Arvada West to notch their 12th straight win at home.
Mason Abraham and Nina Vargas were the most dominant at the plate. Abraham got on base in three out of her four plate appearances, ripping a home run and two RBIs. Vargas went 1-for-2 with a homer, two runs, and two RBIs. Olivia Keiter was also a standout, collecting three stolen bases and driving in two runs.
6. Palmer Ridger (16-3)
Previous Rank: 7
The Bears just made it past Cheyenne Mountain in an 8-7 battle.
Pam Boyarko went the distance in the circle and surrendered seven earned runs on 11 hits, but managed to strike out eight.
At the plate, Corinna Arellano and Savanah Martinez were the key to the win. Arellano went 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs, and two RBIs. Martinez went 3-for-4 with a homer and three runs.
Tehani Lum-Perreira was also a standout, going 2-for-3 with a run, a double, and an RBI.
7. Elizabeth (17-2)
Previous Rank: 4
The Cardinals collected their 16th straight win on the road when they took down The Classical Academy 19-1.
Faith Carlson rocked in the circle and at the plate. She struck out nine batters across four innings, giving up just one earned run off two hits. At the plate, she went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs, and a stolen base.
Aurelia Espinoza refused to be stopped at the plate, ripping three home runs, seven RBIs, and four runs. Olivia Vieyra was spectacular too, going 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs, and a stolen base.
8. Legend (15-4)
Previous Rank: 9
The Titans have outscored their opponents by an average of 9.8 runs across the last 10 games. They took down Rock Canyon 12-4 to make it the ninth game this season they have won by seven runs or more.
Maddie Kessel pitched seven innings, giving up just two earned runs off seven hits. At the plate, she went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a double.
Lucy Thompson and Reese Bryant were strong at the plate as well. Thompson got on base in three out of her five plate appearances, ripping three RBIs, two runs, and a double. Bryant got on base in three of her five appearances as well, bringing in two runs and a triple.
9. Lutheran (14-4)
Previous Rank: 10
The Lions collected their eighth straight victory when they took down Cheyenne Mountain 14-3.
Annie Scroeder was near perfect in the circle, never allowing a single earned run to score, and only gave up two hits while striking out 13 across six innings.
At the plate, Elle Beausoleil went a perfect 4-for-4 with two stolen bases, three RBIs, and two runs. Sophie Reed went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, two runs, and a stolen base.
10. Eaton (15-3)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Reds move into the rankings after a sharp 16-1 victory over Lyons. They have now won 13 games by six or more runs this season.
Bria Foster tossed three innings, giving up no earned runs on one hit. At the plate, she went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a double.
Colorado High School Softball Top 10
1. Broomfield
2. Windsor
3. Cherokee Trail
4. Holy Family
5. Columbine
6. Palmer Ridge
7. Elizabeth
8. Legend
9. Lutheran
10. Eaton