Colorado High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 22, 2025
While several Colorado high school teams stay ranked this week, there’s quite a bit of movement throughout the standings. Take a look at the current top 10 to see the one team that re-entered and who have shifted up and down.
1. Broomfield (13-2)
Previous Rank: 1
The Eagles extend their winning streak to five after a 15-2 win over Longmont.
Delaney Meehan threw two innings in the circle, giving up no earned runs off one hit. She jasn’t given up more than two walks in any of her appearances so far this season.
At the plate, Brynlee Taga was the star, going 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Lauren Martinez was also a difference-maker, going a perfect 1-for-1 with a stolen base, a run, and a double.
The Eagles ended the outing with a .667 on-base percentage.
2. Windsor (15-1)
Previous Rank: 2
A 4-0 shutout over Fossil Ridge made 13 straight wins for the Wizards.
Jenna McGinnis didn’t allow a single earned run across seven innings on the mound. She was just as stellar at the plate, going 1-for-4 with one home run and two RBIs.
Izzy Eisenmann and Breckyn Billadeau were powerful at the plate as well. Eisenmann went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Bulladeau went 2-for-3 with a run.
3. Columbine (12-4)
Previous Rank: 4
The Rebels collected their sixth straight win after taking down Ralston Valley 19-6. The team has now won seven games by 10 or more runs this season.
Mason Abraham made the most noise at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, four runs, and five RBIs. Nina Vargas was excellent as well, going 3-for-4 with a home run, six RBI, and two runs.
4. Elizabeth (14-2)
Previous Rank: 3
A 19-0 win over Mitchell makes 10 straight wins for the Cardinals and their fourth straight shutout.
5. Holy Family (13-3)
Previous Rank: 8
A 14-2 win over Legacy marks the ninth matchup that the Tigers have won by six or more runs this season.
Jaelyn Sandoval and Giuliana Magnetti were on fire at the plate in the defeat over the Lightning. Sandoval went 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs, and three RBIs. Magnetti did similar work, going 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs, and three RBIs.
Kaiya Devereux was another strong bat, going 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs, and a stolen base.
6. Cherokee Trail (10-3)
Previous Rank: 6
A strong shutout performance by Sydney Cobb led the Cougars to a 9-0 win over Cherry Creek.
Cobb gave up just three hits and collected 12 strikeouts. Over her last three appearances, she hasn’t tossed fewer than nine strikeouts.
At the plate, Lily Buttshaw went a perfect 3-for-3 with two doubles, a run, and an RBI. Isabelle Becker went 1-for-2 with two runs, a double, and an RBI.
7. Palmer Ridge (13-3)
Previous Rank: 5
A 16-0 shutout win over Falcon marks three straight victories for the Bears.
Pam Boyarko threw three innings on the mound, giving up no earned runs and just three hits. She was also clutch at the plate, going a perfect 2-for-2 with three RBIs, two runs and two doubles.
Kayleigh Garcia stunned at the plate, too, going 2-for-3 with a home run, two stolen bases, and three runs. Corinna Arellans was a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs, two RBIs, and a double.
8. Eaglecrest (14-2)
Previous Rank: 7
The Raptors are hot off a five-game stretch where they have outscored opponents by an average of 7.8 runs.
Haisley Elliot was the star on the mound and at the plate during the 12-0 shutout over Denver South. She struck out seven batters over three innings, giving up no earned runs or hits. At the plate, she went 1-for-3 with one stolen base, one run, and an RBI
Ryleigh Stufft and Leila Kelliher also did plenty of damage at the plate. Stufft went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs, and two runs, while Kelliher went a perfect 2-for-2 with three stolen bases, two runs, and a triple.
9. Legend (13-4)
Previous Rank: 10
The Titans snagged their ninth straight win after a 16-2 victory over Heritage.
Maddie Kessel pitched four dominant innings, giving up just one earned run off four hits. In her last four appearances, she hasn’t given up more than one earned run. At the plate, she went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Reese Bryant was another standout at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs, and three RBIs.
10. Lutheran (12-4)
Previous Rank: N/A
Annie Schroeder was a force in the circle, leading the Lions to a 14-3 win over Cheyenne Mountain. She didn’t allow a single earned run and only gave up two hits while striking out 13 across six innings.
At the plate, Elle Beausoleil went a perfect 4-for-4 with a career-high two stolen bases, three RBIs, and two runs. Sophia Reed went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, two runs, and one stolen base.
