Colorado High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 15, 2025
The Colorado high school rankings see another switch-up this week. Broomfield holds on strong to the No.1 spot while several previously unranked teams move onto the scene.
1. Broomfield (10-2)
Previous Rank: 1
A 10-1 victory over Mead makes four matchups that the Eagles have won by seven or more runs this season.
Two-way star Ireland Heer tossed three perfect innings, allowing no earned runs or hits. At the plate, she went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a double.
2. Windsor (13-1)
Previous Rank: 3
With a 10-0 shutout victory over Loveland, the Wizards have now won seven games by five or more runs this season.
Addison White pitched three strong innings, giving up no earned runs on two hits. At the plate, she went 1-for-2 with one triple, one run, and an RBI.
Camryn Cobb and Kylie Smith were also leaders at the plate. Cobb went 3-for-4 with a stolen base, two RBIs, and a run. Smith went 2-for-3 with two runs.
3. Elizabeth (11-2)
Previous Rank: 2
A 10-0 shutout over Falcon was a combined effort from the pitching staff and the offense. The Eagles finished the outing with a collective .409 batting average, compared to the Falcons, who had a 0.62 batting average.
Two-way star Aurelia Espinoza didn’t allow a single earned run while striking out 13 over five innings pitched. At the plate, she went 1-for-3 with two runs, a triple, and two RBIs.
Allie Dey and Grace Carlson were massive pieces in the victory as well. Dey went 1-for-2 with a homer and four RBIs. Carlson went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases, two RBIs, and a run.
4. Columbine (10-2)
Previous Rank: 6
A 14-0 shutout win over Beer Creek marks four straight victories for the Rebels.
Addison Swenby pitched three stellar innings, giving up no earned runs and just one hit. At the plate, she went 1-for-2 with one home run and three RBIs.
Nina Vargas has been the star of the lineup recently, having posted at least one home run in the last three games played. Against Beer Creek, she went 1-for-2 with a homer, three RBIs, and two runs.
Charlee Abelein was perfect at the plate, too, going 2-for-2, with a homer, two RBIs, and a double.
5. Palmer Ridge (10-2)
Previous Rank: 5
After a 4-3 nail-biter win against Lamar to win three in a row, the streak was snapped when they faced Pueblo Central. The 6-4 loss was the closest defeat the Bears have suffered since October 2024.
6. Cherokee Trail (7-3)
Previous Rank: 7
A massive 12-run fifth inning led the Cougars to a 14-1 victory over Arapahoe. They have now won five matchups by seven or more runs this season.
7. Eaglecrest (7-3)
Previous Rank: N/A
A 12-2 win over Grandview was due to Haisley Elliott rocking at the plate and in the circle. She struck out nine batters across seven innings for a career-high and gave up just one earned run off six hits. At the plate, she went 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI.
Abby Files and Lexi Barger were strong performers at the plate as well. Files went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a double. Barger went a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs and two doubles.
8. Holy Family (10-3)
Previous Rank: N/A
With an 18-0 blowout over Pueblo South, the Tigers have now won five straight games.
Emmaline Humphreys tossed one inning, giving up no earned runs and one hit. At the plate, she went a perfect 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs.
Kaiya Devereux was perfect too, going 3-for-3 with three runs, three RBIs, and a triple.
Holy Family finished the outing with an on-base percentage of .633, the best the team has posted all season.
9. Arvada West (10-1)
Previous Rank: 4
The Wildcats were handed their first loss of the season by Columbine. They scored no less than ten runs in the four previous games, but couldn’t wake up the bats in the 16-1 loss. They made up for it with a close 5-4 win over Ralson Valley.
10. Legend (10-4)
Previous Rank: N/A
A 17-7 victory over ThunderRidge makes five straight wins for the Titans.
Reese Bryanst ripped two home runs, six RBIs, and three runs while going 4-for-4. Lucy Thompson excelled as well, going 1-for-2 with a home run, two stolen bases, and two runs.
Legend finished the outing posting an on-base percentage of .600, which nearly doubled ThunderRidge, who posted an on-base percentage of .333.
Colorado High School Softball Top 10
- Broomfield
- WIndsor
- Elizabeth
- Columbine
- Palmer Ridge
- Cherokee Trail
- Eaglecrest
- Holy Family
- Arvada West
- Legend