Corona Angels Part Ways With Coach Following Disturbing Allegations

A bombshell social media post sent shockwaves throughout the youth softball community just a week ago.

The post, which was published on Sept. 30 and has since been deleted, accused Mike Perez of the Corona Angels organization of inappropriately messaging a 16-year-old girl with intentions of meeting with her in person.

Perez denies the allegations, and his attorney, Alexandra Kazarian, provided Softball On SI with a statement Wednesday night, alleging the whole situation was a setup and only surfaced because he won a family court matter.

"The allegations against my client are unequivocally false, and I intend to vigorously defend him and pursue every appropriate legal remedy," the statement reads. "It is deeply troubling that this setup and these accusations only materialized after my client brought home a win in contentious family court proceedings. The timing raises serious questions, and we are confident the evidence will establish the truth."

Founder and owner of the Corona Angels, Marty Tyson, posted his own statement via Instagram on Oct. 1, addressing the allegations and announcing that the organization had parted ways with Perez immediately.

"Last night, we became aware of a matter inolving a coach within our organization. Based on the information brought to our attention, we have made the decision to end our relationship with the individual, effective immediately. He is no longer affiliated with the Corona Angels Organization."

The Corona Angels are a national powerhouse in youth softball and have sent athletes to the top NCAA Division I programs for decades. The organization has produced several All-Americans and Women's College World Series champions. Alumni have also represented their respective countries internationally, including at the Olympics.

Tyson did not address the specific allegation and will not be commenting any further on the matter.

"Because this matter may involve sensitive and confidential information, we will not be providing additional details or commenting on the circumstances at this time," Tyson continued. "The safety and well being of our players and families remain our highest priorities. We take this responsibility seriously and remain committed to providing a safe, supportive, and positive environment for everyone involved in our organization. We appreciate the trust our players and families place in us.

"Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

Despite numerous reports posted on social media, Perez has not been charged with a crime, nor has he been placed on leave from work. He is currently not under investigation, according to his attorney.

This is a developing story and Softball On SI will continue reporting when more information becomes available.