Evansville Softball Seeks New Leadership After Coaching Staff Changes
The University of Evansville announced a major change to the softball program on Monday, as head coach Mat Mundell's contract will not be renewed.
I want to thank Coach Mundell for his dedication to the University of Evansville and our student-athletes," Director of Athletics Dr. Kenneth "Ziggy" Siegfried stated. "This decision did not come easy as Coach Mundell represented our program and university with a great deal of class and integrity for his entire 11-year tenure.
"However, following a complete evaluation of our program, I determined that a leadership change was necessary for our softball program to take the next step forward."
The Purple Aces finished the 2025 season with a record of 20-34 overall and just 5-22 in conference play.
Mundell joined the Purple Aces as the head coach prior to the 2015 season.
Another change to the staff includes associate head coach Doug Gillis. Gillis joined Mundell ahead of the 2024 season after spending one season with Liberty and five seasons with Virginia Tech.
Gillis also had stops at Kennesaw State and Missouri.
The veteran pitching coach was removed from the coaching staff along with Mundell following the announcement made by the university.
A national search for the program's next head coach will begin immediately.