Stacey Johnson-Whitfield No Longer Head Coach at Furman Softball
Stacey Johnson-Whitfield is no longer the head coach at Furman after four seasons.
The change to the softball program was announced on Tuesday morning by Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Jason Donnelly.
"We appreciate everything Stacey Johnson-Whitfield has done for the Furman softball program," Donnelly said in a statement. "Stacey built a strong team culture and developed outstanding student-athletes for success after Furman during her four years as head coach. We wish Stacey and her family all the best in their future endeavors."
Johnson-Whitfield initially took over in May 2021 as the program's interim head coach. Over the past four seasons, the Paladins compiled an overall record of 81-133.
In 2024, Furman won 24 games, the most by a Paladin squad since 2018.
However, this season was a different story. Furman finished the year 15-38 and 5-16 in SoCon play.
Before arriving at Furman, Johnson-Whitfield was a four-year standout at the University of South Carolina from 2001-04, helping the Gamecocks to four consecutive NCAA regional appearances and a pair of SEC East titles.
Johnson-Whitfield ranks among South Carolina's all-time leaders with 485 strikeouts and 63 career victories.
Furman will conduct a national search for its new head coach immediately.