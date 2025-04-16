Video: Wild Brawl at High School Softball Game Caught on Camera
A brawl broke out during high school softball game in Corpus Chrisiti, Texas, on Tuesday and is now under review by officials.
The entire thing was caught on camera.
In the video above, the Taft batter hits a ground ball to the Mathis shortstop, who throws home to the catcher to catch the baserunner attempting to score. The throw clearly beats the runner, and she was called out, but she took exception to something and immediately bowed up to the catcher.
While the two players are jawing at each other, the Taft runner pushes the Mathis catcher. This sparks a domino effect as the Mathis coaches sprint onto the field with one of the coaches tackling the Taft runner.
In another video, after the action on the field is de-escalated, parents behind home plate begin throwing haymakers.
A local news outlet, KIII 3News, reached out to representatives from both schools after the fight but did not hear back by the time the story aired.
According to MaxPreps, the game went into extra innings with Mathis squeaking out an 8-5 win. Taft's loss dropped their record down to 16-10 while Mathis extended its winning to streak to nine games and improved its record to 15-6-1.