Softball On SI

Florida Tumbles, Nebraska Climbs in Latest Softball America Top 25

Florida drops from the Top 10 after three losses, while Nebraska reenters the Softball America Top 25 after

Maren Angus-Coombs

Nebraska softball star Jordy Bahl celebrates with her teammates after hitting a grand slam against Iowa.
Nebraska softball star Jordy Bahl celebrates with her teammates after hitting a grand slam against Iowa. / Nebraska Athletics

The Florida Gators entered the week as the nation's second-best team in the country, according to Softball America.

After three losses to Florida State (once) and Arkansas, the Gators tumbled to No. 11 and are outside the Top 10 for the first time in a long time.

Seven of the Top 10 teams are in the Southeastern Conference, with the Razorbacks jumping up to No. 7.

Texas swept the Missouri Tigers on the road and held on to the top spot. Oklahoma came in at No. 2 after shutting out UCF. Texas A&M, LSU, and Florida State round out the top five. South Carolina took its series from Ole Miss, moving the Gamecocks up one spot to No. 6. The Tennessee Lady Vols dropped one spot to No. 10 after beating Mississippi State twice.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten is heating up during conference play. No. 8 Oregon didn't see any changes to their ranking after avenging an early-season loss to Oregon State and then sweeping Michigan. UCLA jumped back into the Top 10 after lighting up Ohio State's pitching and shutting out the Buckeyes in the second of a two-game set.

The Buckeyes fell from No. 16 to No. 20 after being shutout for the first time this season, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers reentered at No. 25 while the Washington Huskies are receiving votes.

Georgia dropped out of the poll.

Here is what the rest of the poll looks like:

11. Florida (34-8) (2)

12. Arizona (33-7) (10)

13. Virginia Tech (32-5) (12)

14. Texas Tech (31-9) (14)

15. Duke (29-12) (19)

16. Clemson (30-11) (21)

17. Ole Miss (29-9) (15)

18. Mississippi State (31-10) (17)

19. Stanford (26-8) (18)

20. Ohio State (30-9-1) (16)

21. Liberty (33-8) (20)

22. Oklahoma State (23-11) (24)

23. Alabama (28-15) (22)

24. FAU (34-7) (25)

25. Nebraska (28-10) (NR)

More news: UCLA Softball Dominates Ohio State, Sets Program Record in Top-16 Clash

More news: Virginia Hands FSU Softball Its First ACC Loss in Dramatic Fashion

More news: Controversial Call During Nebraska, Iowa Softball Game Upheld After Review

Published |Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

Home/News