Florida Tumbles, Nebraska Climbs in Latest Softball America Top 25
The Florida Gators entered the week as the nation's second-best team in the country, according to Softball America.
After three losses to Florida State (once) and Arkansas, the Gators tumbled to No. 11 and are outside the Top 10 for the first time in a long time.
Seven of the Top 10 teams are in the Southeastern Conference, with the Razorbacks jumping up to No. 7.
Texas swept the Missouri Tigers on the road and held on to the top spot. Oklahoma came in at No. 2 after shutting out UCF. Texas A&M, LSU, and Florida State round out the top five. South Carolina took its series from Ole Miss, moving the Gamecocks up one spot to No. 6. The Tennessee Lady Vols dropped one spot to No. 10 after beating Mississippi State twice.
Meanwhile, the Big Ten is heating up during conference play. No. 8 Oregon didn't see any changes to their ranking after avenging an early-season loss to Oregon State and then sweeping Michigan. UCLA jumped back into the Top 10 after lighting up Ohio State's pitching and shutting out the Buckeyes in the second of a two-game set.
The Buckeyes fell from No. 16 to No. 20 after being shutout for the first time this season, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers reentered at No. 25 while the Washington Huskies are receiving votes.
Georgia dropped out of the poll.
Here is what the rest of the poll looks like:
11. Florida (34-8) (2)
12. Arizona (33-7) (10)
13. Virginia Tech (32-5) (12)
14. Texas Tech (31-9) (14)
15. Duke (29-12) (19)
16. Clemson (30-11) (21)
17. Ole Miss (29-9) (15)
18. Mississippi State (31-10) (17)
19. Stanford (26-8) (18)
20. Ohio State (30-9-1) (16)
21. Liberty (33-8) (20)
22. Oklahoma State (23-11) (24)
23. Alabama (28-15) (22)
24. FAU (34-7) (25)
25. Nebraska (28-10) (NR)