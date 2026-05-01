Former North Texas Softball Coaches Hired by Texas Club Organization

Former North Texas head coach Rodney DeLong and pitching coach Maribeth Gorsuch have landed new jobs with the Texas travel ball organization, American Freedom.

DeLong will take the role of player development director, while Gorsuch takes over as pitching development director. Both will lead development for American Freedom players across all age groups throughout the organization.

This announcement comes about a year after DeLong stepped down from the Mean Green and just months after Gorsuch found herself in a social media debacle with one of UNT’s best players, Cierra Simon.

After Gorsuch posted the cryptic message, “They say the grass isn't always greener, but mine is thriving. God bless." Simon responded with “Families broken, careers ruined, and what should’ve been a great season was also ruined. Sad that you think the grass is greener after that. God bless."

Former UNT softball assistant coach with some subtle words after UNT’s winless start so far in the season.

Worth to note it was reposted by former Head Coach Rodney Delong who “resigned” in May “randomly”



If you can make the connection here… pic.twitter.com/HGiuNlGQPP — Miles (@TheUNT6) February 8, 2026

Families broken, careers ruined, and what should’ve been a great season was also ruined. Sad that you think the grass is greener after that.



God bless😚 — Cierra (@cierrasimon18) February 8, 2026

DeLong reposted Gorsuch’s message, and Gorsuch has since gone private on all social media platforms.

While only those in the UNT softball program know what truly happened in Denton, it’s clear that drama with DeLong and Gorsuch caused ripples in the community.

DeLong was with the Mean Green for seven seasons, going 232-119, winning two Conference USA Regular Season Championships in 2019 and 2021, the CUSA Tournament Championship in 2022, and appearing in the NCAA Stillwater Regional.

DeLong hired Gorsuch after the 2024 season, bringing her over from Grand Canyon, where she helped lead the Lopes to three straight NCAA Tournaments. She was a standout ace at LSU and became the first pitcher in program history to pitch a seven-inning perfect game. She finished her five-year career with 31 wins, 209 strikeouts, and a 2.77 earned run average over 300.1 innings pitched.

2025 was Gorsuch’s only year with the Mean Green.

While the two led the team to a 36-21 season in 2025, it quickly saw its end as the Mean Green were one of the first four teams out of the NCAA Tournament. Cody White has since been hired and rebuilt the entire coaching staff.

American Freedom brands itself as one of the country’s top travel softball clubs, with more than 50 teams competing in four states, and is committed to helping athletes get recruited to college.

According to American Freedom’s website, the organization has helped over 75 players either sign or verbally commit to NCAA Division I programs, with over 200 players landing at other levels of collegiate ball.

DeLong and Gorsuch certainly have the credentials to boost a player's performance, but let's hope the UNT drama doesn't follow.