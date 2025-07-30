Former Oregon Softball Player Shares Harrowing Story of Overseas Burglary
A former Oregon Duck teamed up with hotel security overseas to catch a couple of professional thieves taking something that didn't belong to them.
Darya Kaboli-Nejad took to Instagram on Wednesday detailing her harrowing account of two men breaking into her hotel room in Nice, France, and stealing a couple of designer bags from her and a friend.
"Guys, leave it to me and Courtney to get robbed by professional thieves in Nice," Kaboli-Nejad wrote in her story. "They broke into our hotel room when we were gone and stole our designer bags. It's funny now because we are getting money back."
The story, which was posted on Kaboli-Nejad's account, continues to show video of her watching footage with hotel security and screaming with excitement once the assailants were caught on camera.
Unfortunately, the two women had to convince the hotel and the local police that they were telling the truth before watching the footage.
"Guys the hotel staff didn't believe us so they're like if it happened, go file a police reports," the former Duck writes. "So I went and filed a police report and the French police laughed in my face. Then once we tried to tell them please you guys we are telling the truth, they looked through the camera footage and were like, 'omg, you guys are right.'"
Kaboli-Nejad spent four seasons with the Oregon softball program, starting in the fall of 2015. She played sparingly and missed her entire senior season (2019) when she injured her knee during a January practice.
In three seasons, the outfielder appeared in 46 games, starting only 2, and hitting .321 (9-for-28) with a double, six runs batted in and 17 runs scored. She also earned four walks and struck out three times.