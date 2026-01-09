Former OU Softball Star Nominated for The World Games Athlete of the Year

After leading the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) to an undefeated run at The World Games 2025, infielder Tiare Jennings has earned a nomination for The World Games Athlete of the Year.

Jennings is one of 30 candidates across various sports who are in the running to take the prestigious honor. Each candidate has been nominated by their respective International Federation (IF) in recognition of their exceptional achievements and significant contributions to their sport during 2025.

“The World Games Athlete of the Year campaign continues to grow in strength and visibility each year, engaging fans from all corners of the world,” IWGA President, José Perurena said in a press release. “It perfectly reflects the diversity and inclusivity that define The World Games, bringing together athletes from different cultures, disciplines, and backgrounds. I congratulate all the nominees on their remarkable achievements and wish each of them the very best of luck in the voting.”

En route to the gold medal, Jennings tallied five RBIs, seven runs scored, eight hits, and two home runs. In order to make it to the gold medal game, the U.S. had to beat Chinese Taipei twice, the Netherlands, China, and Japan. Against rival Japan, Jennings was the star of the outing when she took advantage of a two-out bases-loaded situation in the 10th inning and ripped a walk-off single to move the Eagles forward.

She went on to top the tournament leaderboard in hits, runs scored, and at-bats (20), while batting .400 across five games, earning her MVP honors.

Jennings has had quite the impact on the game, no matter what uniform she’s wearing.

At Oklahoma, she helped lead the Sooners to four consecutive NCAA Division I titles and three Big 12 Conference championships, while becoming just one of only 21 players in NCAA Division I history to receive four NFCA First-Team All-America citations. With the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), she posted a .273 batting average with 18 hits and tied for fourth with five home runs, and also added three doubles and one triple.

Now, she needs help from the fans who have backed her all these years to put this esteemed accolade on her resume.

Fan voting for The World Games Athlete of the Year opens Monday, Jan 12 at 6 p.m. CT and runs through Monday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. CT. On Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. CT, a halfway elimination round will narrow the field to the Top 10-ranked candidates, who then advance to the final stage.

