Former UCLA Softball Star Goes No. 1 to OKC Spark in AUSL Expansion Draft

With the first pick of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League's Expansion Draft on Monday night, the Oklahoma City Spark selected former UCLA star Maya Brady.

Brady, who recently won a Japan Diamond League title, spent last season with the Talons, winning an AUSL championship.

2025 AUSL Expansion Draft Tracker

Round 1 Pick 1 (Spark): Maya Brady, Talons

Round 1 Pick 2 (Cascade): Sam Landry, Volts

Round 2 Pick 3 (Cascade): Carly Hoover, Blaze

Round 2 Pick 4 (Spark): Sydney McKinney, Bandits

Round 3 Pick 5 (Spark): Sydney Romero, Talons

Round 3 Pick 6 (Cascade): Sierra Sacco, Talons

Round 4 Pick 7 (Cascade): Payton Gottshall, Volts

Round 4 Pick 8 (Spark): Jessi Warren, Volts

Round 5 Pick 9 (Spark): Alana Vawter, Blaze

Round 5 Pick 10 (Cascade): Korbe Otis, Blaze

Round 6, Pick 11 (Cascade): Tori Vidales, Talons

Round 6, Pick 12 (Spark): Bubba Nickles-Camerena, Bandits

Round 7, Pick 13 (Spark): Delanie Wisz

*Both expansion teams passed on further drafting after Wisz was selected

Protected Players After Rounds Five and Six

Mary Iakopo, Bandits

Aleshia Ocasio, Blaze

Sierra Romero, Volts

Caroline Jacobson, Talons

Bella Dayton, Bandits

Devyn Netz, Blaze

Sahvanna Jaquish, Talons

Ciara Briggs, Volts



2025 AUSL Allocation Draft Tracker

Round 1 Pick 1 (Cascade): Kelly Maxwell

Round 1 Pick 2 (Spark): Kinzie Hansen

Round 1 Pick 3 (Talons): Jayda Coleman

Round 1 Pick 4 (Bandits): Kat Sandercock

Round 1 Pick 5 (Blaze): Alyssa Brito

Round 1 Pick 6 (Volts): Ally Carda

Round 2 Pick 7 (Spark):

Round 2 Pick 8 (Cascade):

Round 2 Pick 9 (Talons):

Round 2 Pick 10 (Bandits):

Round 2 Pick 11 (Blaze):

Round 2 Pick 12 (Volts):

Round 3 Pick 13 (Cascade):

Round 3 Pick 14 (Spark):

Round 3 Pick 15 (Talons):

Round 3 Pick 16 (Bandits):

Round 3 Pick 17 (Blaze):

Round 3 Pick 18 (Volts):



Recommended Links