Former UCLA Softball Star Goes No. 1 to OKC Spark in AUSL Expansion Draft
With the first pick of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League's Expansion Draft on Monday night, the Oklahoma City Spark selected former UCLA star Maya Brady.
Brady, who recently won a Japan Diamond League title, spent last season with the Talons, winning an AUSL championship.
2025 AUSL Expansion Draft Tracker
Round 1 Pick 1 (Spark): Maya Brady, Talons
Round 1 Pick 2 (Cascade): Sam Landry, Volts
Round 2 Pick 3 (Cascade): Carly Hoover, Blaze
Round 2 Pick 4 (Spark): Sydney McKinney, Bandits
Round 3 Pick 5 (Spark): Sydney Romero, Talons
Round 3 Pick 6 (Cascade): Sierra Sacco, Talons
Round 4 Pick 7 (Cascade): Payton Gottshall, Volts
Round 4 Pick 8 (Spark): Jessi Warren, Volts
Round 5 Pick 9 (Spark): Alana Vawter, Blaze
Round 5 Pick 10 (Cascade): Korbe Otis, Blaze
Round 6, Pick 11 (Cascade): Tori Vidales, Talons
Round 6, Pick 12 (Spark): Bubba Nickles-Camerena, Bandits
Round 7, Pick 13 (Spark): Delanie Wisz
*Both expansion teams passed on further drafting after Wisz was selected
Protected Players After Rounds Five and Six
Mary Iakopo, Bandits
Aleshia Ocasio, Blaze
Sierra Romero, Volts
Caroline Jacobson, Talons
Bella Dayton, Bandits
Devyn Netz, Blaze
Sahvanna Jaquish, Talons
Ciara Briggs, Volts
2025 AUSL Allocation Draft Tracker
Round 1 Pick 1 (Cascade): Kelly Maxwell
Round 1 Pick 2 (Spark): Kinzie Hansen
Round 1 Pick 3 (Talons): Jayda Coleman
Round 1 Pick 4 (Bandits): Kat Sandercock
Round 1 Pick 5 (Blaze): Alyssa Brito
Round 1 Pick 6 (Volts): Ally Carda
Round 2 Pick 7 (Spark):
Round 2 Pick 8 (Cascade):
Round 2 Pick 9 (Talons):
Round 2 Pick 10 (Bandits):
Round 2 Pick 11 (Blaze):
Round 2 Pick 12 (Volts):
Round 3 Pick 13 (Cascade):
Round 3 Pick 14 (Spark):
Round 3 Pick 15 (Talons):
Round 3 Pick 16 (Bandits):
Round 3 Pick 17 (Blaze):
Round 3 Pick 18 (Volts):
Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.
Allison Smith is an expert in leadership and organizational behavior in collegiate and professional women’s sports. Smith is a professor (Georgia State University), researcher, and writer. Smith holds a Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee in Kinesiology and Sport Studies. Smith’s research centers on combatting the underrepresentation of women leaders in sport, lack of organizational structure for work life integration for sport employees, and lack of programming and oversight for preparing athletes to transition to life after sport. Since graduating with a bachelor’s in journalism in 2011, Smith has sought opportunities to write about sports as a contributing writer focused on the growth of women’s collegiate, Olympic, and professional sports in this new age and movement for multiple outlets including Athletic Director U, and now Forbes.com. As a former Division I and II pitcher and Division III pitching coach Smith will bring unique insight and expertise to Softball on SI.Follow allisonbsmith15