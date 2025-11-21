AUSL Teams Unveil Protected Player Lists Ahead of Highly Anticipated Expansion Draft

After a historic inaugural season, the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) is expanding, and several players may end up playing for a different team than they represented in 2025.

As the Oklahoma City Spark and the Cascade join, the league moves to six teams, with the Bandits, Blaze, Talons, and Volts.

To evenly display the wealth of talent, the AUSL is holding an Expansion Draft on Dec.1, designed to allow the two new teams to build a roster by selecting from unprotected players currently affiliated with existing AUSL teams.

The Bandits, Blaze, Talons, and Volts were each allowed to save five of their strongest players. Announced throughout the last two weeks, the four teams have finally solidified their picks.

Here are the players staying with their original teams, and why they were saved.

Volts

Dejah Mulipola

As one of the strongest catchers in the game, Mulipola is a force at and behind the plate. In the 2025 All-Star Cup, she held a .304 batting average and a .435 slugging percentage.

Mia Scott

Though she joined the AUSL season late, Scott was an instant favorite in the infield and at the plate. She collected six RBIs and a home run in her first pro season.

Tiare Jennings

The queen of long ball had five homers and 16 RBIs in her first pro season with Athletes Unlimited. She’s also a beast on defense, holding a career .973 fielding percentage.

Amanda Lorenz

Though a veteran in the game, Lorenz remains one of the best hitters in the game. In 2025, she held a .308 batting average and a .564 slugging percentage.

Rachel Garcia

Garcia led the way in the circle among a staff full of rookies. The Volts came in third in 2025, but their chances of winning were always higher when Garcia had the ball. She threw 54.2 innings with 51 strikeouts and 30 earned runs.

Bandits

Erin Coffel

Coffel had a breakout year at the plate and became AUSL Hitter of the Year and AUSL MVP. She became the backbone of the lineup and of the middle infield. She ended the season with a .566 batting average, .869 slugging percentage, five home runs, 28 RBIs, five doubles, and four triples.

Lexi Kilfoyl

Kilfoyl was the first pick in the draft last season for a reason. She tossed the second-lowest ERA in the regular season (2.35) and tied for the most wins by any pitcher in the league (6).

Taylor McQuillin

The veteran lefty brings all the confidence to the circle. In 29 innings pitched, she grabbed three wins, a 5.31 ERA, 24 strikeouts, and 22 earned runs.

Morgan Zerkle

Though Zerkle is one of the oldest players in the league, she still plays with so much power. She was the league leader in home runs (9), while putting up 26 RBIs and a .419 batting average.

five-tool player back in Blue and Red ⭐️

Skylar Wallace

In her second season as a pro, Wallace has taken a strong leadership position from the middle infield. The speedster recorded a .390 batting average with six home runs and 20 RBIs, while collecting a .959 fielding percentage.

Blaze

Ana Gold

The rookie had a breakout year and quickly climbed to become one of the best third basemen in the league. She rocked at the plate as well, carrying a .427 on-base percentage, a 1.094 OPS, and tied for third in home runs (5) to be named AUSL Rookie of the Year.

Baylee Klingler

Klingler brings all the versatility to the team. Playing both corner infield and outfield, she shone offensively as well, with a four percent strikeout rate and a .571 slugging percentage.

Aubrey Leach

Known for her leadership on and off the field, Leach is the professional anyone would want in their lineup. She finished in the top 10 in the league in both batting average and on-base percentage.

Kayla Kowalik

Kowalik was the 2025 All-Star Cup Champion after hitting .486 with seven runs, two doubles, a triple, two home runs, and 11 RBIs.

"The 2025 All-Star Cup Champion is only just beginning her rise as one of the top players in the game."

- GM, Dana Sorensen



- GM, Dana Sorensen on protecting @kswaggyyyy pic.twitter.com/7KQv4LrKlb — blaze | athletes unlimited softball league (@AUSL_Blaze) November 21, 2025

Keilani Ricketts

As the oldest player in the league, Ricketts is a force on the mound. In her first full season with Athletes Unlimited, she was a bright light for the Blaze, who landed in last place. She held a 4.20 ERA with 26 strikeouts across 25 innings.

Talons

Georgina Corrick

The 2025 AUSL champions were led by Corrick in the circle, who grabbed the Pitcher of the Year award. She had an ERA of 2.33, with 39 strikeouts, and only allowed 11 earned runs.

Megan Faraimo

In her third year with Atletes Unlimited, Faraimo was right behind Corrick in successes. She held a 4.91 ERA across 41 innings pitched, 38 strikeouts, and 29 earned runs.

Hannah Flippen

The veteran leader was a star at the plate and in the infield. She held a .969 fielding percentage and put up 20 RBIs, four doubles, and three home runs.

“Hannah’s leadership, high IQ, and consistent production in high pressure situations make her valuable to any roster.”



-GM, Lisa Fernandez on the 2025 AUSL Defensive Player of the Year, @hannahFlippen pic.twitter.com/q7OEztPOBD — Talons | AUSL (@AUSL_Talons) November 20, 2025

Sharlize Palacios

With excellent game-calling ability, Palacios has become one of the fiercest catchers in the league. At the plate, she put up 10 runs, two home runs, and seven RBIs for a .265 batting average.

Montana Fouts

In her second year in the league, Fouts made her leadership qualities known. Across 31 innings pitched, she held a 2.71 ERA with 26 strikeouts and 12 earned runs.

