Softball On SI

Georgia High School Softball State Tournament Preview, Schedule, How to Watch

Nicole Reitz

Veterans High School

It’s time to crown eight Georgia high school softball teams as state champions. 

Class 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, Division I, Division II, and Private play will begin with the first-round games on Wednesday, Oct. 29, quarterfinals on Thursday, Oct. 30, semifinals on Friday, Oct. 31, and finals on Saturday, Nov. 1. 

All regular season long, teams like Buford, Eastside, Harris County, and Veterans have held top spots in Softball On SI’s rankings

Who will take it all? Led by Florida commit Caroline Stanton, Buford is 32-0 and is trying to achieve its second undefeated season and 13th state title in program history. 

Here is everything you need to know about the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) softball playoffs, including brackets, tickets, and how to watch. 

Schedule 

All games are in Eastern Standard Time.

Class 6A

First Round: Oct. 29

  • Game 1: Archer vs. East Coweta, 11 a.m.
  • Game 2: Richmond Hill vs. North Paulding, 11 a.m.
  • Game 3: Walton vs. Brookwood, 11 a.m.
  • Game 4: North Cobb vs. Buford, 11 a.m.

Class 5A

First Round: Oct. 29

  • Game 1: Jackson County vs. Houston County, 11 a.m.
  • Game 2: South Effingham vs. Lassiter, 11 a.m.
  • Game 3: Creekview vs. Effingham County, 11 a.m. 
  • Game 4: Veterans vs. Loganville, 11 a.m.

Class 4A

First Round: Oct. 29 

  • Game 1: Pace Academy vs. Central, Carrollton, 1:15 p.m.
  • Game 2: Cartersville vs. Kell, 1:15 p.m.
  • Game 3: Harris County vs. Wayne County, 1:15 p.m.
  • Game 4: Union Grove vs. Eastside, 1:15 p.m.

Class 3A

First Round: Oct. 29 

  • Game 1: Monroe Area vs. West Laurens, 1:15 p.m.
  • Game 2: Southeast Bulloch vs. Heritage Catoosa, 1:15 p.m.
  • Game 3: Pickens vs. Cherokee Bluff, 1:15 p.m.
  • Game 4: North Hall vs. LaFayette, 1:15 p.m.

Class 2A

First Round: Oct. 29 

  • Game 1: Appling County vs. Cook, 3:30 p.m.
  • Game 2: Crisp County vs. Pierce County, 3:30 p.m.
  • Game 3: Morgan County vs. Callaway, 3:30 p.m.
  • Game 4: Pike County vs. Sonoraville, 3:30 p.m.

Class A Division I

First Round: Oct. 29

  • Game 1: Thomasville vs. Dade County, 5:45 p.m.
  • Game 2: Armuchee vs. Bacon County, 5:45 p.m.
  • Game 3: Gordon Lee vs. Toombs County, 5:45 p.m.
  • Game 4: Banks County vs. Bremen, 5:45 p.m.

Class A Division II

First Round: Oct. 29 

  • Game 1: Wheeler County vs. Lanier County, 5:45 p.m.
  • Game 2: Trion vs. Taylor County, 5:45 p.m.
  • Game 3: Emmanuel County Institute vs. Baconton, 5:45 p.m.
  • Game 4: Irwin County vs. Wilcox County, 5:45 p.m.

Class Private

First Round: Oct. 29 

  • Game 1: Wesleyan vs. Whitefield Academy, 3:30 p.m.
  • Game 2: North Cobb Christian vs. Prince Avenue Christian, 3:30 p.m.
  • Game 3: Holy Innocents vs. Providence Christian,  3:30 p.m.
  • Game 4: Mount Vernon vs. Hebron Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Where to Watch

While games won’t be broadcast on national television, there is a live-streaming option through the NFHS Network for fans to purchase. Viewers can watch all games and highlights after. 

  • Annual Pass: $6.67 a month
  • Monthly Pass: $13.99 a month 

Purchase Tickets 

All games will be held at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, GA. Digital tickets can be purchased daily on the GoFan website.

Recommended Links

feed

Published |Modified
Nicole Reitz
NICOLE REITZ

Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.

Home/News