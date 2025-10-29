Georgia High School Softball State Tournament Preview, Schedule, How to Watch
It’s time to crown eight Georgia high school softball teams as state champions.
Class 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, Division I, Division II, and Private play will begin with the first-round games on Wednesday, Oct. 29, quarterfinals on Thursday, Oct. 30, semifinals on Friday, Oct. 31, and finals on Saturday, Nov. 1.
All regular season long, teams like Buford, Eastside, Harris County, and Veterans have held top spots in Softball On SI’s rankings.
Who will take it all? Led by Florida commit Caroline Stanton, Buford is 32-0 and is trying to achieve its second undefeated season and 13th state title in program history.
Here is everything you need to know about the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) softball playoffs, including brackets, tickets, and how to watch.
Schedule
All games are in Eastern Standard Time.
Class 6A
First Round: Oct. 29
- Game 1: Archer vs. East Coweta, 11 a.m.
- Game 2: Richmond Hill vs. North Paulding, 11 a.m.
- Game 3: Walton vs. Brookwood, 11 a.m.
- Game 4: North Cobb vs. Buford, 11 a.m.
Class 5A
First Round: Oct. 29
- Game 1: Jackson County vs. Houston County, 11 a.m.
- Game 2: South Effingham vs. Lassiter, 11 a.m.
- Game 3: Creekview vs. Effingham County, 11 a.m.
- Game 4: Veterans vs. Loganville, 11 a.m.
Class 4A
First Round: Oct. 29
- Game 1: Pace Academy vs. Central, Carrollton, 1:15 p.m.
- Game 2: Cartersville vs. Kell, 1:15 p.m.
- Game 3: Harris County vs. Wayne County, 1:15 p.m.
- Game 4: Union Grove vs. Eastside, 1:15 p.m.
Class 3A
First Round: Oct. 29
- Game 1: Monroe Area vs. West Laurens, 1:15 p.m.
- Game 2: Southeast Bulloch vs. Heritage Catoosa, 1:15 p.m.
- Game 3: Pickens vs. Cherokee Bluff, 1:15 p.m.
- Game 4: North Hall vs. LaFayette, 1:15 p.m.
Class 2A
First Round: Oct. 29
- Game 1: Appling County vs. Cook, 3:30 p.m.
- Game 2: Crisp County vs. Pierce County, 3:30 p.m.
- Game 3: Morgan County vs. Callaway, 3:30 p.m.
- Game 4: Pike County vs. Sonoraville, 3:30 p.m.
Class A Division I
First Round: Oct. 29
- Game 1: Thomasville vs. Dade County, 5:45 p.m.
- Game 2: Armuchee vs. Bacon County, 5:45 p.m.
- Game 3: Gordon Lee vs. Toombs County, 5:45 p.m.
- Game 4: Banks County vs. Bremen, 5:45 p.m.
Class A Division II
First Round: Oct. 29
- Game 1: Wheeler County vs. Lanier County, 5:45 p.m.
- Game 2: Trion vs. Taylor County, 5:45 p.m.
- Game 3: Emmanuel County Institute vs. Baconton, 5:45 p.m.
- Game 4: Irwin County vs. Wilcox County, 5:45 p.m.
Class Private
First Round: Oct. 29
- Game 1: Wesleyan vs. Whitefield Academy, 3:30 p.m.
- Game 2: North Cobb Christian vs. Prince Avenue Christian, 3:30 p.m.
- Game 3: Holy Innocents vs. Providence Christian, 3:30 p.m.
- Game 4: Mount Vernon vs. Hebron Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Where to Watch
While games won’t be broadcast on national television, there is a live-streaming option through the NFHS Network for fans to purchase. Viewers can watch all games and highlights after.
- Annual Pass: $6.67 a month
- Monthly Pass: $13.99 a month
Purchase Tickets
All games will be held at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, GA. Digital tickets can be purchased daily on the GoFan website.