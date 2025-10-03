Georgia High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Oct.1, 2025
In this week’s Georgia high school softball rankings, a few teams hold on strong to their position, but many have fluctuated up and down. Plus, one new team makes its way into the standings.
Take a look at the top 10, plus five teams to watch, who could potentially land on the rankings next week if they continue to outperform.
1. Buford (25-0)
Previous Rank: 1
The Wolves collected their 25th straight win after defeating Collins Hill in a massive 14-6 matchup. That’s the third time Buford has beaten the Eagles, and they don’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.
2. Harris County (22-4)
Previous Rank: 3
The Tigers have won eight games in a row, outscoring their opponents by an average of 6.6 runs. A 9-2 win over Central marked the 16th game Harris County has won by six runs or more this season.
Riley Huckaby led the way in the circle and at the plate. She struck out 11 batters over seven innings, giving up just two earned runs off three hits. At the plate, she was a perfect 3-for-3 with a double.
Chloe Wolfenbarger and Caroline Gatewood were standouts at the plate as well. Wolfenbarger went 1-for-4 with a homer while Gatewood went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run.
3. Eastside (20-0)
Previous Rank: 2
The Eagles came within one run of losing their perfect season, but managed to get by North Oconee in the 3-2 victory.
4. Veterans (21-5)
Previous Rank: 4
The Warhawks lost to Houston County, but went on to defeat Northside in three straight games, outscoring the Eagles by 11.5 runs. They have now won 13 games by five runs or more this season.
5. East Coweta (20-3)
Previous Rank: 7
The Indians collected their seventh straight win when they took down Heard County 16-3. Across that stretch of games, they have outscored opponents by an average of 8.3 runs.
Ace McKenna Homes tossed three innings, giving up just two earned runs off two hits. She hasn’t given up more than two hits in the circle this season.
As for offense, Gaby Gopie went a perfect 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs. Addie Joiner went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs, and a double.
6. Coffee (18-6)
Previous Rank: N/A
Mentioned in the five teams to watch list last week, the Trojans make their way back into the rankings. They were on a strong seven-game winning streak, but dropped to Irwin County 18-6.
Despite the loss, Jocelyn Fender was the star of the offense, going 1-for-3 with a double.
7. Carrollton (17-2)
Previous Rank: 5
The Trojans collected their fourth-straight win on the road when they handed North Cobb a 6-0 shutout. That’s now the third-straight shutout from Carrollton’s pitching staff.
8. Cambridge (17-4)
Previous Rank: 9
The Bears ended their eight-game winning streak when they dropped 12-5 to Buford. The pitching staff was averaging just 3.1 runs allowed up until this point, but couldn’t get past the undefeated Wolves.
Despite the loss, Lily Kimball went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs. Annie Womack went 2-for-3 with a run and a double.
9. Hebron Christian (22-1)
Previous Rank: 6
The Lions have been on a roll and recently collected their 11th straight win against Franklin County, 6-2.
Ace Kate Kennedy went the distance in the circle, surrendering just one earned run on five hits, and collected six strikeouts.
At the plate, Gabby Raysor went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, two doubles, and a stolen base. Rylue Walker went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, two RBIs, and a run.
10. Calvary Christian (16-2)
Previous Rank: 8
The Knights had a perfect record, but recently dropped two straight games to Harris County and Strong Rock Christian, snapping the undefeated season.
Five Teams to Watch
Loganville (20-2)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Red Devils grabbed their 11th straight win at home when they took down Madison County 15-3. That’s the 11th game Loganville has won by six runs or more this season.
Prince Avenue Christian (23-2)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Wolverines are on a six-game winning streak after defeating East Jackson 11-0. That win marks the second shutout over the Eagles this season, as they beat them 18-0 at the beginning of September.
North Gwinnett (23-3)
Previous Rank: 10
The Bulldogs snapped an eight-game winning streak when they fell to Wesleyan 7-4. They bounced back with three straight wins, and most recently blew past Parkview in a 12-4 victory. North Gwinnett has now won 14 games by seven or more runs this season.
Wesleyan (20-3)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Wolves were on a high, taking down top-ranked North Gwinnett, but just fell short to Lassiter in a close 4-3 matchup.
Creekview (17-4)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Grizzlies took a tough 5-1 loss ot the undefeated Buford Wolves, but bounced back with a 4-0 shutout over North Cobb.
