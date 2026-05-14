Houston Softball to Part Ways With Pitching Coach

Houston softball is moving on from its pitching coach, Nyree White, after just one season, according to D1Softball.

White spent just one season with the Cougars.

Filed to @D1Softball: Nyree White will not return to the Houston coaching staff. She spent the 2026 season as the Cougars' pitching coach.https://t.co/huZ6B7iiaX — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) May 14, 2026

White, the daughter of Texas softball legend Mike White, took on a pitching coach role of her own in 2026. She became Chrissy Schoonmaker’s last staff addition after taking over as head coach in June 2025.

Unfortunately, the season saw extremely high ERAs from the pitching staff as the team's total came to 7.44. The lowest ERA came from Neveah Brown at 4.75. Gigi Solis followed with 6.68, while transfers London Park and Paris Lehman were as high as nine.

The Cougars ended last in the Big 12 conference with a 3-21 record and an overall record of 20-31.

White does have popular softball aces on her resume that she developed over the years. She’s the founder and owner of Brickwall Softball, a company that helps coach the mental and physical skill sets that student-athletes need to succeed. Her former students include All-American Emily Kennedy from Texas A&M, Addisen Fisher from Georgia, and Ava Brown from Florida.

She frequently hosts in-person camps and creates online courses for developing pitchers to grow, so it’s possible she’s not leaving the game entirely. Her instruction includes anything from pitch-specific drills, offseason mechanics plans, video analysis, and virtual pitching lessons.

Prior to taking the coaching role with the Cougars, White played at Stanford from 2012 to 2014 and spent time with both the U.S. Women’s National Team and New Zealand’s National Team.

With the Cardinal, she tossed 160.2 innings in 57 career appearances. As the All-Pac 12 Freshman Team honoree in 2012, she collected an ERA of 3.88 in 33 appearances, including 16 starts, while earning eight wins and striking out 69. She finished her collegiate career with an 11-7 record and a 3.53 ERA with 102 strikeouts and three shutouts.

Shoonmaker may have her work cut out for her this offseason, as sophomore pitcher and infielder Madison Hartley has announced her intent to enter the transfer portal when it opens on June 8. Hartley only saw eight innings in the circle for the Cougars, giving up 21 earned runs.

After much thought, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I want to thank the University of Houston, my coaches, teammates, and everyone who supported me for all of the opportunities and memories during my time there. Im excited for the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/K5xYE3JwkV — madison hartley (@madisonhartle16) May 14, 2026

Shoonmaker’s first year at the helm was full of anticipation as she spent the previous four seasons leading George Washington to a 113-92 record and an Atlantic 10 regular-season championship in 2022.

The 2026 season only saw four big wins against Michigan, Missouri, Kansas, and Baylor.