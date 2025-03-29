Kaitlyn Breslin Hits Four Homers, Makes NCAA History in UConn’s Suspended Win Over Creighton
There might not be a hitter in the Big East better than Connecticut sophomore Kaitlyn Breslin. The conference's reigning Player of the Week continued to mash Friday night at Creighton, launching herself into NCAA history.
Breslin blasted four home runs and led the Huskies to a 22-18 win in a contest that was suspended due to darkness and finished Saturday afternoon.
The two teams combined for 40 runs, which was the most in any Creighton game in program history, and it was the highest-scoring game in the country this season. The Huskies pounded out 18 hits while the Bluejays had 17.
The outfielder finished the contest 4-for-4 with four home runs, two walks, five runs scored, and seven runs batted in.
Breslin's performance tied a record and made her the most recent student-athlete to achieve the feat since Danielle Gibson did it at Arkansas against SIUE on Feb. 23, 2019.
The right-handed batter had a chance to set a record with a fifth home run in the seventh, but the Bluejays walked her instead.
The Huskies jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the top of the first inning and scored at least one run in all seven frames. Creighton did its best to keep up but was shut out in the home halves of the sixth and seventh innings.
Grace Jenkins also drove in seven runs. She finished the game 4-for-6 with a double and three runs scored.
All 22 runs for the Huskies were driven in by the first six batters in the order. Four of them combined to hit seven home runs, while nine combined to score all 22 runs.
On the other side, Creighton hit five home runs and was led by Sydney Potter, who went 3-for-5 with two homers, two runs scored, and five RBIs.
Sydra Seville and Kaelan Schultz each drove in four runs, while Potter and Seville had a team-high of three hits.
When the game resumed Saturday afternoon, UConn tacked on one more run and held the Bluejays scoreless.
The teams were scheduled to wrap-up the three-game series later Saturday afternoon starting at 2:05 p.m.