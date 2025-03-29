Michigan State Ends Drought, Beats Michigan for First Time Since 2018
For the first time since 2018, Michigan State (10-16, 2-6 B1G) has defeated its biggest rival, Michigan. The Spartans held on for a 4-3 victory over the Wolverines on Friday night from Alumni Field at Carol Hutchins Stadium.
The victory marked Michigan State's first win over its rival since May 11, 2018, at the Big Ten Tournament, and it's the first regular season win over Michigan since May 9, 2009.
It was also Michigan's (25-9, 4-1 B1G) first loss in conference play.
Senior Faith Guidry started the game for Michigan State, giving up two earned runs in the first inning before being replaced by fellow senior Madison Taylor (1-2). Taylor provided solid relief and kept the Wolverines quiet for four innings before facing trouble in the sixth.
Taylor pitched 4.2 innings, striking out two and allowing one earned run on four hits.
Freshman Carsyn Cassady entered the game in the sixth with two runners on base and no outs, but she quickly shut the threat down, retiring three consecutive batters. Cassady allowed just one hit over the final two innings, securing her first career save.
Trailing 2-1 heading into the top of the sixth inning, the Spartans plated three runs. Junior Hannah Hawley reached on an error, and then Britain Beshears homered out to left field to give MSU a 3-2 lead.
Hannah Greer later doubled in pinch-runner Hannah Herman on a ball hit into the gap in left center to extend the Spartans' lead to 4-2.
Michigan jumped out to an early 2-0 lead and the score held for quite some time until the Wolverines got one run back in the bottom of the sixth.
The series is set to wrap up Saturday with a doubleheader starting at noon.