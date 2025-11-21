Kansas Levels the Playing Field for High School State Softball, Baseball Venues

After a decision to move the state softball tournamnet to a recreation park sparked national outrage, the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) voted to move the tournament back to local NCAA Division I universities.

According to a press release from KSHSAA, a new format was approved for the 2026 State Baseball and Softball Championships.

The executive voted to consolidate game sites to resemble the basketball format, where quarterfinal games will be played at neutral sites and the higher seed will earn the right to play as close to home as possible.

For softball, the quarterfinals for the state tournament will be played on May 25 and 26. The semifinals and finals will be May 27-29, with Classes 4A, 3A, and 2-1A at Arrocha Ball Park on the campus of Kansas University. Classes 6A and 5A will play at Wilkins Stadium at Wichita State.

This decision creates an equal opportunity for male and female student athletes, as baseball will play a similar schedule.

Here is a look at what the 2026 state tournament looks like for both sports:

May 25: 4A, 3A, 2-1A softball and baseball (Neutral Site)

May 26: 6A, 5A baseball and softball (Neutral Site)



4A, 3A, 2A, 1A Softball @ Arrocha Ball Park

May 27: Semifinals for 4A, 3A

May 28: Semifinals for 2-1A; Consolation for 4A, 3A

May 29: Consolation for 2-1A; Championship for 2-1A, 3A and 4A



4A, 3A 2A, 1A Baseball @ Hoglund Stadium

May 27: Semifinals for 2-1A, 3A

May 28: Semifinals for 4A; Consolation for 2-1A, 3A

May 29: Consolation for 4A; Championship for 4A, 3A and 2-1A



6A, 5A Softball @ Wilkins Stadium

May 28: Semifinals for 6A and 5A

May 29: Consolation for 6A and 5A; Championship for 6A and 5A



6A, 5A Baseball @ Eck Stadium

May 28: Semifinals for 6A and 5A

May 29: Consolation for 6A and 5A; Championship for 6A and 5A

The press release also states that if the distance between the lower seed and the appropriate site is greater than 250 miles, the game will be played at a centrally located site of the neutral sites chosen. In addition, the sites will be analyzed and reviewed each year, and the location of the match-up will be determined after regional play has concluded.

Before the vote took place, KSHSAA presented three options for board members to consider. The winner was Option C, one that was considered to be popular within the softball community.

Erin Anderson, mother of a Mill Valley softball player who initially spoke with local FOX affiliate WDAF, told reporter Kirsten Stokes it was the best option for equality across all classes in softball and baseball.

“We’re advocating for C because it gives all of the classes a greater opportunity to play the collegiate field,” Anderson said.

Option A

Option A would have packed the tournament into three days with classes 4A, 3A, 2-1A playing in the Kansas City and Lawrence areas while 6A and 5A would have played at Wichita State and nearby high schools.

While the idea was efficient, it still highlight the dispartiy between schools playing at a Division I fields and other that don't.

Option B

Option B focused on a rotating model where each class would play at a different venue. For softball, 2-1A would have played at KU, 4A would have been at Wichita State, while the others would have been at venues in Topkea (3A), Salina South (5A), and Shawnee Mission’s Mauer Complex (6A).

