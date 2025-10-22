The Stark Disparity Between High School Softball and Baseball in America Is Impossible to Ignore
Women's fastpitch softball has steadily climbed in popularity over the years.
We've seen the Women's College World Series set record viewership numbers years over year, and it has averaged more viewers than the Men's College World Series.
The rise in popularity forced USA Softball to renovated its stadium in Oklahoma City, add more area for press and more seats for fans.
With all that being said, why is high school softball still treated like the little sister? The disparity between how softball and baseball are treated by high school athletic associations is impossible to ignore.
This research began because of the Nebraska high school state tournament that just ended on Monday. The format has teams playing at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings, and then the six teams competing for a state title are forced to drive 100-plus miles to Lincoln for the state championship games.
The previous two seasons required teams to travel 150-plus miles to Omaha for the state finals. Before that, everything was played in Hastings.
The tournament is double elimination, starting on Wednesday. The winner's play twice on the first day and then Thursday is when most of the action happens. If a team loses its first game, it could play up to three games on Thursday. The only games played on Friday are the if necessary semifinal games.
Seeing a side-by-side comparison to baseball, where each of the three classes competes over the course of a week in Omaha and each team is guaranteed at least one game at Werner Park, home of the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers, and Tal Anderson Field on the campus of the University of Nebraska Omaha, raises questions.
Why does softball have to be played four days and why does softball not get the same treatment as baseball?
Don't worry, this isn't just about Nebraska.
Kansas Moves Softball State Tournament to Recreational Field
The Kansas State High School Activities Association is in hot water as the softball state tournament was recently moved from the University of Kansas and Wichita State to Blue Valley Recreational Fields in Overland Park.
This change would put all softball teams competing in the state tournament at the same park with only the finals being played at KU's Arrocha Ballpark.
The move sparked outrage among parents and student-athletes to the point where Blue Valley withdrew its offer to host the tournament.
Meanwhile, baseball plays its regional and championship games at KU’s Hoglund Ballpark.
Student-athletes in Kansas weren't shy when it came to voicing their opinions.
“I hope that KSHSAA definitely sees our side and sees how we feel about it, and sees that it’s not fair and they give us the same treatment that they treat all the other athletes that put in the same amount of work as we do,” sophomore Ava Shelley of Lansing High School said in a news story on KCTV 5.
Why is Softball Treated Differently?
If one were to ask KSHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jeremy Holaday, like KCTV 5 did, the answer would be simple: pitch counts.
“With pitch counts, we have to be a little bit more evaluative as far as the calendar goes, because they have a rule that softball does not have," Holaday said. “We could still do the same thing for baseball. We just, we haven’t made a final decision on baseball this year. Never have. So we’re still formulating that, potentially.”
For some reason, softball players have become superheroes. They don't require rest and a pitcher can throw 400-plus in a day without getting injured. At least that's what people who don't play the game think.
Because of the disparity in Nebraska and Kansas, I began to dig further, and here is what I found from all 50 states.
In 31 states, the two sports are treated equally where softball is playing at a stadium on a college campus and baseball is played in a stadium of some kind whether that is minor league, college or professional.
There are two states, Wyoming and South Dakota, that do not offer baseball as a sanctioned high school sport.
In 12 states, baseball plays at a grand stadium while softball plays at a recreational park, and in three states, both sports play at recreational parks. Only Ohio and Oklahoma treat softball with a higher regard than baseball.
Click here to see a spreadsheet breakdown of where each state hosts its state tournament for both sports.
The majority of the country uses a bid system to award the state tournament to a host. Once chosen, a contract is signed for a set number of years before bidding opens again.
What's Next?
The next step for softball is to follow Kansas' lead. The young women who chose to speak up and voice their opinion regarding the inequality there are forcing changes to be made.
If softball remains silent, nothing will change and that will not help the growth of the sport.