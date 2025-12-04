Kinzie Hansen, Rawlings to Launch New Line of Catchers Gear

It’s been quite the week for the former Oklahoma All-American catcher Kinzie Hansen.

After being drafted No.2 by the Oklahoma City Spark in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Allocation Draft on Monday, Rawlings Softball announced it is releasing signature catcher’s gear in collaboration with Hansen, set to be available on Saturday, Dec. 6.

In beautiful white and gold colors, a toast to the look of the NCAA national championship trophy, the catcher’s gear features several subtle nods to Hansen’s career.

In addition to her signature on the neckline, the text “K9” and a graphic of her dog are placed on the shoulders and leg guards to represent her jersey No. 9 and the “dawg” nickname she picked up from Sooner fans, due to her offensive and defensive success over the years.

Rawlings Softball

She’s forever etched in the Oklahoma history books as she tied a single-game program record for hits with five in 2021, and ranks 10th in program history with 49 career home runs.

“4x National Champion” is featured on the belt, signifying Hansen’s monumental contribution to Oklahoma’s Women’s College World Series run from 2021 to 2024. It’s also a mantra she wants young girls to read while wearing the gear, to encourage them to chase their dreams.

Rawlings Softball

Hansen and Rawlings took the necessary time to create the perfect catcher’s gear that even Hansen would wear in her professional career.

“I know that with catcher’s gear specifically, a lot of the people who make new gear and create new designs don’t actually wear the gear themselves,” Hansen detailed in a TikTok video. “The gear I am coming out with, I have tested and worn myself. There are some key details we tweaked and changed in order to give you the best gear we possibly could.”

Hansen’s gear features a pad at the top of the leg guards, which sits higher than most gear, to give extra protection from foul balls. In addition, the straps are longer to keep the gear secure around the thigh, and a toe strap has been implemented to hook onto cleats.

Rawlings Softball

The chest piece also expands wider on the sides compared to other gear, to protect from getting swiped in the ribs. The catcher’s mask features washable antibacterial padding that doubles as safety from concussions.

Early access to the gear will take place at an exclusive event, K9 Unleashed VIP at Rawlings Experience in St. Louis, Mo., on Friday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m. Campers will be able to tour the Rawlings Museum with Hansen and shop for her new gear.

To continue the celebration of gear launch, Hansen is hosting K9 Unleashed: The Gold Standard Drop Exclusive Boot Camp in Fenton, Mo., at 9 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Hansen will be personally working with each attendee in a training circuit to allow for more personal time, connection, and individual instruction. Lunch, photo opportunities, and an autograph session will follow. This event is open to all skill levels, ages six and up.

Known as one of the best catchers in the game, this opportunity to learn from Hansen and get exclusive instruction from her is hard to pass up. She’s been quite experienced on Team USA rosters, competing in three straight Japan All-Star Series and the 2022 World Games while still in college.

Hansen will debut with the AUSL in 2026, and it sounds like she’ll be rocking her Rawlings gear, and you or the softball player in your life could be too.

