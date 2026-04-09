LA28 Olympics Softball Ticket Guide: Prices, Dates, Availability

Softball tickets for the upcoming Los Angeles Olympic Games have gone on sale to the general public through the LA28 Ticket Drop 1. Here’s everything we’ve learned.

Held at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, tickets are listed to be anywhere from $256.73 to $553.99 for preliminary rounds.

Medal games are not currently available.

Softball ticket prices for LA28 | Nicole Reitz

The seating chart is listed by categories, with options in the outfield being cheaper, but as of right now, those are listed as currently unavailable. The next cheapest option is Category B, on the left or right field lines.

LA28 Softball Seating Chart | Nicole Reitz

Fans in qualifying Oklahoma and Southern California counties had early access through the L.A. and O.K.C. Locals Presale from April 2-6, which could be a major reason why limited tickets are available.

Now, a general drop is happening from April 9-19. Fans had to have registered for the ticket draw in January to be eligible for Drop 1.

Fans can purchase up to 12 tickets per person across Olympic competitions and ceremonies. Tickets across all sports were supposed to start at $28 and are expected to reach the thousands.

Don’t lose all hope yet, though. According to the LA28 Ticketing Team, more drops are scheduled for the coming months, which means more tickets may become available.

The LA28 Ticketing Team also announced on Wednesday that fans can put their tickets up for resale, beginning in 2027.

LA28 Softball Schedule

Olympic competition will begin early on Wednesday, July 12, 2028, but softball won’t make an appearance until the second half of the Games. Featuring six teams, the tournament will start with a full round-robin Preliminary Round from July 23 to 27, with three matches scheduled each day.

The bronze medal game is set for July 28, followed by the gold medal game on July 29, which will determine the champion just one day before the Closing Ceremony of the Games.

The Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, July 14, at 8 p.m. ET between the LA Memorial Coliseum and the 2028 Stadium in Inglewood, which could potentially give enough time for softball teams to be a part of the rest of the Olympic action in California before making their way to Oklahoma.

For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Games will return to the United States, and in 2028, it will become the first nation to host an Olympic softball competition twice, after the sport’s historic debut in the Olympics in Atlanta 1996.

After making a grand return at Tokyo 2020 for the first time since Beijing 2008, the sport was left out of Paris 2024.