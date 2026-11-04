Legendary Tennessee Softball Pitcher, Coach Inducted into USA Softball National Softball Hall of Fame

Two Tennessee softball legends have etched their names into the National Softball Hall of Fame.

Former head coach Ralph Weekly and one of the best pitchers to ever grace Tennessee, Monica Abbott, made history alongside Doug Middleton (Fastpitch), Dewayne Frizzel (Slowpitch), Dewayne Nevitt (Slowpitch), Les Novak (Umpire), and the Raybestos Brakettes (Team) in Oklahoma City.

The two become the first representatives from the Lady Vol softball program to be enshrined in the National Softball Hall of Fame, and have been recognized for the accomplishments and everlasting mark they’ve left on the sport of softball.

Join us in celebrating Ralph and Monica as they get enshrined in the National Softball Hall of Fame tonight in Oklahoma City! pic.twitter.com/0PlFml04pz — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) October 31, 2026

Weekly, one of the winningest coaches in NCAA softball history, compiled a 1,450-481-2 (.750) career record across 36 seasons at Pacific Lutheran, Chattanooga, and Tennessee, ranking No. 4 all-time in career victories at the time of his retirement in 2021.

During his two decades in Tennessee, he guided the Lady Vols to 16 straight NCAA Regionals, 11 Super Regionals, and seven Women's College World Series (WCWS) appearances, finishing as national runner-up twice and in the top three five times. Tennessee captured the 2007 SEC regular-season crown and SEC Tournament titles in 2006 and 2011, while Weekly earned SEC Co-Coach of the Year honors in 2004 and 2007.

Outside of the Lady Vols, Weekly coached the U.S. Women’s National Team throughout the 1990s, guiding Team USA to Olympic gold medals in both 1996 and 2000. During his time with the national team program, his teams captured gold medals in 15 international competitions, including four World Championships and two Pan American Championships.

After retiring, Weekly became a special advisor to the Tennessee program, while his wife, Karen Weekly, took the role of head coach.

Karen and Ralph Weekly | Tennessee Athletics

As for Abbott, who was coached by Weekly, she threw 23 no-hitters and six perfect games during her career at Tennessee, and led the team to three straight WCWS appearances from 2005 to 2007, with a runner-up finish in 2007.

Through four seasons in Knoxville, she put up an astonishing 189-34 record, a 0.79 ERA, 112 shutouts, 2,440 strikeouts, and 125 games with 10 or more strikeouts. She led the country in wins in all four seasons at Tennessee and set the single-season record for strikeouts with 724 in 2007. The ace was also the first pitcher in Division I history to record 500 strikeouts in four different seasons.

“Incredibly grateful for USA Softball inducting me into the USA Softball HOF last night and being able to accept this award around family,” Abbott wrote on Instagram. “I’m humbled by a career that now brings a tear to my eye; representing USA was the biggest, craziest dream and goal that ever came true! In many ways, I often feel that my softball career was a testament to anything can happen… so why not let it be you?”

Abbott’s Collegiate Resume

Four-time NFCA First-Team All-American

Four-time All-SEC Honoree

Three-time All-WCWS Team Honoree

Three-time SEC Pitcher of the Year

Finalist for the 2007 ESPYs Best Female Collegiate Athlete

USA Softball National Collegiate Player of the Year Recipient (2007)

Hona Award Recipient (2007)

Monica Abbott | Tennessee Athletics

Abbott went on to have a historic professional career post-Tennessee. With Team USA, she’s a two-time Olympic silver medalist who posted a perfect 6-0 record across the 2008 Beijing and 2020 Tokyo Games, striking out 63 batters in 44 innings.

While playing for the now-defunct National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) league, she became the first million-dollar player in fastpitch softball when she signed with the Scrap Yard Dawgs in 2016. Abbott even spent a wealth of time in Japan’s Softball League, leading the Toyota Motor Corporation to five championships.

Nominations for the National Softball Hall of Fame are made by commissioners, past presidents, council members, or a commissioner emeritus. Candidates are evaluated by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee, with the nominee needing 75 percent of votes from committee members to earn a spot.