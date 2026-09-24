Little League International Parts Ways With Southwest Region Director Amid Controversy

After a tumultuous tenure leading the Southwest Region, Little League International has parted ways with Region Director Blaine Whitmire.

In an email obtained by Softball On SI, Little League International's Senior Director of Regional Operations, Corey Wright, contacted District Administrators and charters throughout the Southwest Region and told them that Whitmire was no longer an employee of Little League International.

Southwest Region Assistant Director Brant Durden is the new point of contact heading into the 2027 season.

An email from Corey Wright at Little League Internation to the Southwest Region announcing a leadership change. | Submitted

"During this transition, please continue to work through Brant on your questions, issues, and day-to-day needs," Wright stated. "When an issue requires escalation, Brant will work with me to ensure it is addressed appropriately and in a timely manner. Of course, if there is an issue that requires my direct involvement, I remain available and am happy to assist."

Whitmire has led the Southwest Region since March 28, 2022, and administered districts, leagues, and volunteers in Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

However, the 2026 season was plagued by controversy involving Tulsa National Little League softball and baseball programs.

Welcome to new Southwest Region Director, Blaine Whitmire! 👏👏👏https://t.co/Sg45JbMKXv pic.twitter.com/vgp6VrzGk4 — Little League (@LittleLeague) March 25, 2022

Both programs were removed from their respective Region Tournaments in Waco hours before they were scheduled to play in the championship games.

The softball team was disqualified when the Little League International Tournament Committee “determined that the adult volunteers and parents did not provide sufficient documentation to verify that all players are eligible to participate in the International Tournament based on either their school enrollment or bona fide habitation within the league’s official boundaries.”

The baseball program was disqualified after multiple protests challenged the validity of the team’s roster and the use of one specific player. It was confirmed by Oklahoma District Administrator Mindy Abbott and the court that the ineligible player’s father registered the younger sister as a 7-year-old in the Challenger Division.

New evidence obtained by Softball On SI shows the Oklahoma LL State Tournament may have been a sham, with only one of the three participating teams actually eligible to compete.



This goes far beyond Tulsa National. https://t.co/qXkcv7cdVO — Maren Angus (@Maren_Angus) August 13, 2026

However, the younger sibling was actually 10 years old and never participated in league activities, which directly violated the under-8 open enrollment provision.

"As we look ahead, we are excited about the opportunities the 2027 Little League Baseball and Softball season will bring," continues Wright. "Through continued communication, collaboration, and a shared commitment to supporting our leagues and volunteers, we look forward to building upon the many successes throughout the Southwest Region.

"Thank you for your continued leadership and service to your leagues, districts, states, and the Southwest Region. We are committed to supporting you and ensuring the Region remains well positioned for a successful 2027 season."