LSU’s Future as an SEC Member to Be Decided at Thursday Meeting

Has it really come to this?

After weeks of legal wrangling between LSU and the Southeastern Conference regarding whether former professional players can be rostered, the SEC has scheduled a meeting this Thursday to determined if LSU, a founding member of the conference, may be expelled.

An LSU expulsion would require a two-thirds vote from the university presidents attending the Thursday meeting.

The SEC is seeking the authority to enforce its own rules through the filing of an amendment to its active federal lawsuit against LSU. That filing was made Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

The controversy between the SEC and LSU stems from LSU's attempt to add former Ole Miss players Dae'Quan Wright and and Zxavian Harris to their roster, even though both had signed professional contracts with the National Football League's Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints, respectively.

The SEC subsequently tried to head off the inclusion of the former professional athletes by approving penalties for any SEC team that signs one. According to the policy, if an SEC team signs a professional athlete, the head coach of the involved sport will receive a half-season suspension and other financial and administrative penalties.

Wright and Harris were among 42 athletes in the case of Pyburn v. NCAA, which took the matter to Louisiana state court, where they sought a temporary restraining order against the NCAA to gain fifth-year eligibility. Also among the 42 athletes were Paytn Monticelli and Jaila Lassiter, former LSU Tiger softball players who also played professionally this past summer.

Paytn Monticelli and Jalia Lassiter testified in court Thursday about their efforts to return to LSU after playing professionally this summer.



Monticelli won a PSL championship with the Atlanta Smoke, while Lassiter played for the AUSL Texas Volts.https://t.co/vkrgYLsd6R — Maren Angus (@Maren_Angus) September 4, 2026

On Sept. 3, 19th Judicial Circuit Judge William Jorden ultimately sided with LSU players, allowing Wright and Harris to return to college football, as well as Monticelli and Lassiter to the softball diamond.

The SEC was not passive in its response.

On the same day, the conference filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama alleging LSU President Wade Rousse; Athletic Director Verge Ausberry and head football coach Lane Kiffin conducted a coordinated recruitment of professional athletes.

On Friday, a day before LSU was scheduled to open its football season at home against Clemson, LSU did not include Wright and Harris on its roster, but rather held two spots open on the 105 man roster.

LSU demolished Clemson 51-10 on Saturday. At halftime of the contest, with LSU leading 31-3, Kiffin was interviewed about the LSU performance by ESPN reporter Holly Rowe. As he exited the encounter he quipped, "Imagine if we had pro players?" Clearly taking a shot at the SEC's prohibition of pro athletes.

The SEC filed the amendment to the federal lawsuit in which it requested the court to issue a temporary restraining order against LSU and the listed plaintiffs, to "protect the right of the Conference and its member institutions to govern themselves" on Tuesday.

Statement from the SEC: pic.twitter.com/fvOIql9858 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 8, 2026

The league also cited LSU's "recalcitrance, lack of insitutional control and serious harm caused by the statemtns and conduct of LSU" as reasons for scheduling the expulsion vote.

The Thursday vote is not likely to produce an LSU expulsion. Lesser penalties could be imposed, including probation. Pundits have opined that LSU has forced the SEC to make the move in the absence of clear rules governing college sports.

The NCAA's attempt to limit Class of 2022 eligibility has been thwarted by several state court decisions, and Congress has been unable to vote on the Protect College Sports Act, which would codify rules moving forward.

If an expulsion is levied by the SEC presidents, it would produce a greater level of chaos than that which currently exists. In addition there would be uncertainty about when a possible expulsion would take effect, as well the ramifications on current 2026-27 conference schedules for all SEC sports.

Thursday's SEC meeting and the pending federal case in Alabama are critical to the future of how college sports will be govrerned.

How an SEC Expulsion Could Impact Softball

As a member of the SEC in softball, LSU already has a leg up on the rest of the country because of the conference's RPI. With the highest conference RPI, the strength of schedule is also higher just because of conference play.

The Tigers have won five SEC regular season titles (1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, and 2004) and five SEC Tournament championships (1999, 2001, 2002, 2004 and 2007). The postseason title gives them an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

If LSU were to be an independent in 2027, it would be unchartered waters as the nation's most popular independent football program, Notre Dame, is a member of the ACC in other sports.

Unfortunately, whatever the other members decide could have a major impact on the softball team and its path to Oklahoma City could be tougher than ever.