LSU Softball Alum Undergoes Leg Amputation After Jet Ski Accident
Former Louisiana State softball player Katie Guillory underwent surgery to amputate part of her leg on Sunday after a jet ski accident on July 4, according to social media posts.
Guillory, who is currently a strength and conditioning coach at LSU, lost her left leg from the knee down.
The Tiger alumna was a part of the softball program from 2009-13. She spent the first three seasons as a pinch runner and was named a team captain in 2012, helping the team reach the Women's College World Series that season.
Guillory's mother, Cindy, has been keep friends and family updated on social media throughout her daughter's hospital stay.
"Katie's surgery went smooth, as the doctor predicted," she posted. "She was in severe pain after the surgery, but they were able to do an additional block. She is resting comfortably right now. Thanks for all the concerns, well wishes and prayers."
Cindy Guillory mentioned in the social media post that attempts to restore blood flow and save her leg were "unfortunately unsuccessful" and the only option the family was left with was amputation.
"She is resting comfortably right now. Thanks for all the concerns, well wishes, and prayers," Cindy Guillory added.
Katie Guillory joined the staff for beach volleyball and swimming and diving in February 2022 after spending three years at the University of Illinois (2019-22). Over the summer of 2022, Guillory transitioned to working with LSU’s beach volleyball and gymnastics teams.
Before returning to LSU, Guillory worked at Illinois, overseeing program design for several sports including softball, women’s swimming and diving, and women’s gymnastics.
Guillory received her Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from LSU in August 2012 and a Master of Science in Exercise Science with a dual cognate in Performance and Nutrition from Liberty in May 2017.