Minco Parents, Players Speak Out After Softball Bus Crash: ‘Like a War Zone’

Not how I thought the after game would look like. Thankful we all lived after the crash! #mincosoftball Thank you God for your protection. @OklahomanSports @cschmidt054 @IWasAtTheGame @xx_xyathletics @LXTdad @barstoolsports @EnidBruins2 @ConnectSports_ @CoastRecruits… pic.twitter.com/vsbvMA7Tgp